ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
SEPTEMBER
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH FIRST FRIDAY CELEBRATION: 5 p.m. Sept. 2, St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, adoration and confessions, benediction, Mass. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
BACK TO THE 50’S WEEKEND: Sept. 2-4, Cascade Park, 1928 E. Washington St. Live entertainment, food, automotive vendors, vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles. For entertainment schedule, visit https://www.facebook.com/Backtothe50sWeekendInc
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 3, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 3, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 3, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 6, PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Hiring representatives from Joy Cone Company will conduct open interviews for all open positions. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. Free parking. Site also on the New Castle Transit bus line. Auxiliary Aids and Services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. For more information, call (724) 656-3165, extension 221, or email cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
UNITED WAY DAY OF CARING: Sept. 8, Cascade Park, 1928 E. Washington St. Opening breakfast followed by day of community service. Reservations:(724) 658-8528 or UWLawCty@comcast.net
COMMUNITY PICNIC: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Games, face painting, rock painting, dinner and bonfire. Bring your own lawn chairs. The guest speaker will be Dale Brenneman of Cowboys for Christ along with his horse, Patty.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10, New Wilmington Borough Park. Performance by Doug McIltrot and Danny Natale, food by Chubby’s Pizzeria.
INDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10, Mahoning Valley Grange No. 1649, 1208 Skyhill Road, Edinburg. Buy a ticket for $2 for raffle of Lonestar quilt. Door prizes, kitchen open. Call Chelsea Tabak at (330) 718-4474, Jayne Jacobson at (724) 964-8171 or Gloria Hahn at (724) 652-5164.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10-11, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays. Coffee vendor is Homeschool Coffee Roasters.
FALL CRAFT AND RUMMAGE SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Baked goods, vendors, crafts, rummage sale items. Kitchen will be open for lunch.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 10, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 10, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
POKER CHIP RUN: Sept. 10 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 315, 1820 E. Washington St. Registration at 10 a.m. with kickstands up at noon. Registration is the day of the event. Cost is $20 per rider and $5 per person for poker chips. There is no charge for passengers. For more information, call (724) 724-7976 or (724) 714-4192.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 17, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 17, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food provided by Smothers Brothers BBQ. Performances by The Dante DiThomas Swing Band (3 to 4:30 p.m.) and The Jim Frank Combo (5 to 6 p.m.)
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 17, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
COMMUNITY BOOK DISCUSSION: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17, New Castle Public Library, to discuss the book “Democracy in Chains” by Nancy MacLean. Jonathan Solomon will lead the discussion. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Register to receive a list of discussion questions prior to the meeting, and/or to attend virtually. To register, contact Linda at morlibrary@aol.com or (724) 658-5422. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Lawrence County.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 17, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. Scrambled eggs, hash browns, French toast, sausages, biscuits and gravy, bacon, toast, coffee, tea, orange juice. Adults $10, children 5 and under $5.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Menu includes bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, French toast, juices, coffee and tea. Adults $10, children $5, 2 years and under eat free. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for details.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.