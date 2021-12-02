DECEMBER
CHRISTMAS PROGRAM AND STEAK DINNER: Dec. 3, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road. Program at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults; $7 for children ages 5 to 11; and free for those 4 and under. Proceeds benefit the Samaritan Purse U.S. Disaster Relief Fund. For reservations, call Lib Parry at (724) 652-0215. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear masks and social distancing will be practiced.
HOLLY JOLLY WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 4, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location (Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin & Scallywag Distilling). Specialty themed drinks at each location exclusive to trail-goers. Other gifts and prizes for trail goers from Santa.
MIDTOWN MEN CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College, New Wilmington. Celebrity Series concert reunites stars from the Broadway musical “Jersey Boys” performing their Holiday Hits Show. (724) 946-7354.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4, Mohawk Elementary School cafeteria, Mohawk School Road, Bessemer. $2.50 for children, $3 for adults. Breakfast of coffee, cocoa, orange juice and doughnuts. Crafts and decorating for children at a minimal cost, and videos and coloring sheets while waiting for Santa. Each child will get a candy cane treat. Baked goods, gift basket raffles and the North Beaver Civic Club cookbook for sale.
WAMPUM AREA CHRISTMAS PARADE: 1 p.m. Dec. 4 in Wampum. Sponsored by the Wampum American Legion Post 749, Wampum Lion’s Club, Wampum Area Women’s Club and the Wampum Area Business Association.
•”THE NUTCRACKER”: presented by the New Castle Regional Ballet, 2 p.m. Dec. 5, Scottish Rite Cathedral. For tickets, visit newcastleregionalballet.org.
•HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 6, PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101. Hiring representatives from Lawrence County Community Action Partnership (LCCAP) will be conducting open interviews. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview.
•”ELF – THE MUSICAL”: Dec. 10-12 and 16-19, New Castle Playhouse, 202 E. Long Ave. For tickets, visit newcastleplayhouse.org. Adults must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the performance. Children 12 and under are required to wear masks, and masks are required for all patrons when “bodies are in motion” in common areas of the theater.
•ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. Dec. 11, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $6; children 3-10, $3; under 3, free.
•BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Dec. 11, Highland Presbyterian Church, 708 Highland Ave. (corner of Highland and Park avenues). Free event, although donations will be accepted. Bring your own camera for photos with Santa. Proceeds will benefit the church’s roof replacement fund. RSVPs requested, but not required. Call Danielle Pacchioni at (724) 944-2918 or Lonnie Davis at (724) 614-6400.
•DINNER AND MUSIC: 6 p.m. Dec. 11, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. A musical, “What Christmas Really Means,” will begin at 7 p.m., preceded by a 6 p.m. dinner consisting of braised steak, potatoes, salad, vegetable, dessert, rolls, and beverage. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for kids 4 to 12, 3 and under free. (Kids meal is chicken tenders, mac and cheese and dessert.) Advance dinner tickets only. Tickets can be purchased by calling (724) 654-9653 (may leave message).
•WILDCAT WINTER CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11, Shenango High School. Local artists, vendors, homemade concessions, entertainment throughout the day. $3, children under 5 free. Proceeds benefit Shenango High Drama Club.
•MISTLETOE MAGIC TAKE-OUT DINNER: 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 11. Fundraiser for the Lawrence County Historical Society. Menu includes chicken parmesan with a side of spaghetti, wedding soup, salad, green beans, rolls and butter, and cake. Tickets are $30 and are available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at the office at 408 N. Jefferson St., through the website www.lawrencechs.com, or by calling the office at (724) 658-4022. Tickets must be purchased by Dec. 4.
•HOLLY JOLLY WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Dec. 10, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 11, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location (Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin & Scallywag Distilling). Specialty themed drinks at each location exclusive to trail-goers. Other gifts and prizes for trail goers from Santa.
•BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Amish doughnuts available Dec. 11. Food and coffee vendor both days.
•HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 13 by TLC Staffing at the PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Bring your resume and dress for an interview. For more information, call the PA CareerLink at (724) 656-3165.
•HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 20, PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers will be conducting open interviews. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Bring your resume and dress for an interview. For more information, call the PA CareerLink at (724) 656-3165.
•HOLLY JOLLY WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Dec. 17, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 18, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location (Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin & Scallywag Distilling). Specialty themed drinks at each location exclusive to trail-goers. Other gifts and prizes for trail goers from Santa.
•FREE CHRISTMAS DINNER: 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 25, Clinton United Methodist Church, 1147 Old Route 18, Wampum. Curbside pickup and delivery available. Orders taken until Dec. 22 by calling (724) 657-4328.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.