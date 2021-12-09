Change is good. Change is the spice of life. Without change we might be stuck in the same routines, the same strategies, the same takeout food.
For the 2021-2022 basketball season some coaches are going from one coaching position to another, from one school to a new one.
Bob Natale, New Castle's junior varsity assistant will be going to Shenango this season and will be a varsity assistant to the Lady Wildcats.
Mike O'lare was Mohawk's girls varsity coach and now he transitions to Mohawk boy's varsity head coach. O'lare will be bringing assistant varsity coach and former alumna of Mohawk Aliya Gage.
O'lare will be replacing former Warriors coach Nick Marmo. Marmo will be going to Laurel to be the varsity assistant coach.
1. Bob Natale (724) 714-3778: New Castle boys JV assistant going to Shenango to be the girl's varsity assistant.
2. Mike O'lare (724) 355-4043: Mohawk girls varsity coach going to Mohawk boys varsity
>Brought w/ him Aliya Gage, assistant coach (Aliya played for Westminster and went to Mohawk High)
3. Nick Marmo (724) 544-2079: Mohawk boys varsity coach going to Laurel's boys assistant coach.
