There are many things they don’t teach you about journalism while in journalism school.
I’m still trying to figure out when is too late to call someone, but more on that later.
Last week, I was invited to talk to some New Castle High School students in the digital journalism class who put together the school paper, “Eye of the Hurricane.”
While the task at hand was to talk about how I got into journalism (half-decent writing skills coupled with less-than-half-decent math skills is a good start), it quickly became evident that most of the tricks learned along the way were learned, not taught.
Things like keeping an extra Dollar General bag on hand can save you from getting your very expensive camera wet and an extra pen stashed in your backpack can alleviate a lot of problems when you forget one at a meeting.
We all know networking and creating sources is a key component to the job.
What I didn’t think I’d need to learn when I was sitting in a hot, fourth-floor journalism classroom in college was that knowing bedtimes is even more important. Why? You need to know who goes to bed early, who will be up late to answer your last-minute phone call, who prefers a text and who to just give up on because their Verizon voice message box is full. (A note on the last one — clean out your voicemail, people.)
And speaking of calling people, those old, yellow phone books that just magically appear on your porch every year will become a valuable resource, especially if you need to contact someone who still thinks of Adam West as Batman and not the mayor on “Family Guy.”
You should always make sure to spell everyone’s name correctly, but it’s also a good idea to use context when you text your mother “I’m at the hospital” after she wants to know what’s going on in your day since you apparently forgot that you were going to be heading there on assignment.
As for the rest? I suppose I’ll have to learn that when I come across it.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
