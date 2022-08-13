My dearly beloved boss enjoys growing sunflowers.
From some of his recent questions, I realized that he may need some guidance in this venture. For this reason, I put together some sunflower growing tips this week in my column, just in case he ever reads it.
Sunflowers are not a difficult crop to grow, but things can become a little confusing for new gardeners. Your first big decision is how tall do you want your sunflowers to grow? Since there are so many sizes, just looking at the picture on the seed packet and not reading the dimensions of the plants may cause you some turmoil. A photo of a Sunspot sunflower and a Mongolian Giant sunflower may look the same on the packet, but the Sunspot only grows 2 feet, while the Mongolian Giant will get 12 to 14 feet tall.
Sunflowers need at least 6 to 8 hours of full sun daily, so I wouldn’t plant them under a tree.
One thing you may have not noticed is sunflowers have tap roots. No, that doesn’t mean that they dance around your yard like the Rockettes. The roots will grow straight down, anywhere between 2 and 4 feet deep. You can’t just loosen the top 2 inches of soil and then plant the seed. Who knows what is deeper down in the dirt, that may stop the roots from penetrating it. There could be bricks, manhole covers or my wife’s meatloaf buried down there.
Loosen the soil at least 3 feet and add lots of compost. This will ensure a safe passage for the tap roots, and you will not have to fertilize the plants.
Not only do the sunflowers need sun, they are like the Beatles 1964 hit, they “Follow the Sun.” This could be a problem if you plan on viewing the blooms from the north side of the garden. Sunflowers only face the east, south and west. People who view the blooms from the north side will only see their behinds.
You do not need to plant the seeds very deep. One to two inches is fine. Sowing is best around Memorial Day. Some suggest sowing them every 6 inches and then thinning them to every 12 inches. I’d just plant them every 12 inches and skip that thinning part.
They will take a lot of water to start out with, about two gallons a week. After they get established, only watering during drought is necessary. This is great if you are constantly busy, like my boss, and may not have time to water.
The blooms are made up of two types of flowers. The outside flowers are called rays. Their only job is to attract pollinators. The center of the plants contains hundreds of little flowers called florets. Each one of these little flowers contain pollen, stamens and ovaries. Once pollinated, the ovary starts forming a seed. It can take anywhere between 80 and 120 days for the seed to mature. I have a 3-foot sunflower growing under my bird feeder, which is blooming now. It just appeared out of nowhere.
You can tell when to harvest the seeds by the clues that the plant gives you. First, the yellow rays will start falling off, and the seeds will turn a dull brown.
The for-sure way is to look on the back of the sunflower, where the stem connects to the flower. It is a bright green when the plant is actively growing. When the seeds have ripened, this area turns a brownish yellow.
The birds and squirrels will also notice this, so don’t delay in cutting the heads off, with 8 inches of the stem attached. Hang the plants where there is good air flow, so they can dry out. Once the head is dead, the seeds are dry enough to be removed. This usually takes two to three weeks.
To remove the seeds, just rub two heads together. You can also use your fingers, but half of your skin may fall off if you don’t wear gloves.
There are two ways to roast the seeds, salted and unsalted.
For salted ones, soak the seeds overnight in a container filled with 1/4 cup of salt to 2 cups of water. Drain the water, but do not rinse the seeds. Roast them for 40 minutes at 300 degrees, then chow away.
For the unsalted recipe, just skip the soaking part and go right to baking them.
The other option is to let the birds and squirrels handle everything. They don’t need any recipes.
Make your space a green space.
