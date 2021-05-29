I have been working and working outside, doing my gardening chores and planting all of the plants I’ve received.
My wife feels I am too old for this and has threatened to call all of the companies that are sending me sample plants to tell them to stop. I think she prefers that I sit in my recliner and watch reruns of “Pretty Woman” all day.
If you are like me, and getting up there in years, you may want to think about planting something that is carefree. Might I suggest trying the perennial Baptisia or false indigo. This is something that you can plant and not have to take care of in your old age.
Baptisia comes from the Greek word “bapto,” which means to dip or to dye. I’ve not researched it, but I would bet that’s where the Baptists got their name, from the dipping part, not the dying part.
The Native Americans used the plant to produce a blue dye, before true indigo came along. It is reported that they also used the seed pods to make baby rattles. I bet if they dug deeper, they would find out that the men also used them as a musical instrument to drive their wives nuts.
The native Baptisias are about 4 to 5 feet tall and will grow in full sun or part shade.
Hybridizer Hans Hansen (better known as HHH), director of new plant development for Walters Gardens, has created a newer variety of Baptisia that does not get as tall and is perfect for your landscape.
Native Baptisia usually have blue, white, or yellow flowers. Thanks to Hans working on them for 13 years, you can now get them in pink, maroon, near-black, and bicolors. Thanks Hans!
The new series is called Decadence and is distributed by Proven Winners. They have a deep blue-green foliage and only grow 2 1/2 to 3 feet tall.
Their are several colors available, such as Pink Truffles, Dark Chocolate, Lemon Meringue, Cherries Jubilee, and Blueberry Sundae. Baptisias grow slow, so I’d get the largest one you can find.
Another nice thing, they turn black in the fall and die back on their own. You can prune off the foliage, or let it fall off by itself. I’m the type of guy, that if the plant wants to do anything by itself, I let it.
Bees and butterflies also enjoy the flowers, but the deer leave the plant alone. By the way, I don’t know if it was Donner or Blitzen, but part of my hosta is missing.
Certain butterflies use the plant for their larva, so don’t get upset if you see a little caterpillar crawling around. The plant is generally pest free with no pruning or training needed.
After the blooms fade away, a 1- to 3-inch oblong pod develops and turns black in late summer. You can use them in your dried flower arrangements, or make your own baby rattle or maracas and drive everyone nuts. I’m sure it would be quite entertaining if I did a little Mexican dance while playing the maracas for my wife. On the other hand, she may run outside and start planting my flowers.
Nurseries have had a problem with getting all of the plants they ordered this year, so I can’t say who has these on hand. You may just have to put some marbles in an empty can if you want to serenade your wife. I may have trouble doing that, because my wife says I lost my marbles years ago.
Make your space a green space.
