INTRO
ODDS: THE COACHING ALIGNMENT
There must have been a secret Mercury in retrograde styled alignment in the universe for coaching in Lawrence County this year. A lot of resignations and a lot of replacements bound.
The first one I recall in my time as a sports reporter for New Castle News was the impromptu resignation of Laurel High's girls basketball coach Matthew Stebbins on Jan. 10.
Then came Joe Cowart's resignation from the head coach position of the New Castle football team on January 25.
February was quiet. Come March, Ellwood City Lincoln's Steve Antuono submitted his resignation as the boys varsity basketball coach.
The replacements have now been made, the cards are dealt and the hands are now in play.
Who knows, maybe this will be a, to steal some song lyrics from the Fifth Dimension, the "dawning of the age of Aquarius," for Lawrence County coaching.
ENDS: SETBACKS
Speaking of coaching replacements and changing of the tides. If any program has suffered a lot of setbacks throughout 2022, it would be the New Castle football program.
