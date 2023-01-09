The New Castle High girls basketball team picked up its first section victory of the season on Monday against North Hills.
The Lady 'Canes posted a 55-53 WPIAL Section 2-5A victory against North Hills in overtime.
"It was hard fought game. The girls didn't quit," New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. "I think we tied the game with two minutes left in regulation. From that point on we were able to control the tempo and calm down and took care of the ball. They hit a shot at the buzzer to tie the game at 49. Once we got back into overtime we kept grinding it out."
"(Raegan) Hudson came up with a huge rebound to give it to (Armani) Walker to make a three. We were able to make our free throws and close out the game."
North Hills jumped out with a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter. New Castle (1-4 section, 3-8 overall) netted 16 points to the Lady Indians' 11 in the second quarter to enter halftime trailing, 28-23.
Rihanna Boice paced the Lady 'Canes with 18 points.
"Each day she comes in and busts her butt," DiNardo-Joseph said of Boice. "She's going up against the land of the giants. She keeps her cool and doesn't let anything phase her. She's really been a true leader out there for us."
North Hills (0-4, 4-8) tacked on 15 more points in the third quarter while New Castle chipped in 11. The Lady 'Canes caught up to North Hills after posting 15 points in the fourth, but entered halftime with a game-tying shot by North Hills at the buzzer.
