LAUREL

Tori Atkins: 400 run and 200 dash

Maddy Harding: Pole Vault 

==================

NESHANNOCK

Aaralyn Nogay: Triple Jump

===================

NEW CASTLE

Maria Owens: High Jump and Long Jump

===================

SHENANGO

Rachel Callahan: Pole Vault

Emma Callahan: Shot put

Maria Bryant: Shot put

Dalton Peters, Thomas Presnar, Connor Jeffcoat, Anthony Mancino: 3200 relay

Will Patton: Shot put

Colton Ferrucci: Shot put

**BRANDON STUCK WILL NOT BE COMPETING, HE SUFFERED AN INJURY

=================

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.