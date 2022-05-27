LAUREL
Tori Atkins: 400 run and 200 dash
Maddy Harding: Pole Vault
NESHANNOCK
Aaralyn Nogay: Triple Jump
NEW CASTLE
Maria Owens: High Jump and Long Jump
SHENANGO
Rachel Callahan: Pole Vault
Emma Callahan: Shot put
Maria Bryant: Shot put
Dalton Peters, Thomas Presnar, Connor Jeffcoat, Anthony Mancino: 3200 relay
Will Patton: Shot put
Colton Ferrucci: Shot put
**BRANDON STUCK WILL NOT BE COMPETING, HE SUFFERED AN INJURY
