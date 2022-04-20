Softball
LAUREL 10,
NEW BRIGHTON 0
The Lady Spartans went unanswered against the Lady Lions.
Laurel defeated New Brighton 10-0 in a WPIAL Section 4-2A game. The game was stopped in the sixth inning because of the mercy rule.
Addison Deal (2-0) took the victory. She went the distance and relinquished two hits and had 14 strikeouts.
Laurel made seven hits. Grace Zeppelin had three RBIs while Autumn Boyd and Deal had two apiece.
The Lady Spartans knocked one run home in the first inning, three in the third, two in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.
