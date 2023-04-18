Track and Field
Boys
Wilmington defeats Mercer
The Wilmington boys track and field team secured a 102-43 win against Mercer thanks to Tully Caiazza and Solomon Glavach.
Caiazza took first place in the 1600 meter race with a time of 5:21.0. Caiazza also won the 800 meter (2:25.1) and helped the Greyhounds' 4x800 relay team (10:31.1) take first.
Glavach won the 100 meter race with a time of 11.4. Glavach was also part of the 4x100 relay team (48.0) that took first and he dominated in the pole vault (13-0).
Ellwood City Lincoln tops Neshannock
The Wolverines defeated Neshannock, 92-57, in a WPIAL Class 1-2A meet.
Nicholas Franitti captured first place in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles for Ellwood City. Neshannock's Brendan Burns took first in the 1600 and 3200 meter races with times of 4:52.17 and 10:39.36, respectively.
Girls
Jeckavitch and Myers pace Wilmington in victory
Maya Jeckavitch and Willow Myers had a good day on the track to help the Wilmington girls track and field team defeat Mercer, 90.5-53.5.
Jeckavitch placed first in the 100 meter race with a time of 13.0. She also won the 400 meter (1:07.1) and 200 meter (28.1) races.
Jeckavitch helped the 4x100 relay team take first with a time of 55.8, while Myers helped the 4x400 relay team win at 4:38.4. Myers grabbed first place in the 1600 meter race (5:38.2), the 800 meter race (2:39.4) and the 3200 meter race (12:33.1).
Lady Lancers topple Ellwood City
Neshannock defeated the Lady Wolverines in a WPIAL Class 1-2A meet, 92-44.
Neshannock's Taegen Scheller placed first in the 800 and 1600 meter races with times of 2:57.52 and 6:47.18, respectively. Ellwood City's Delaney Sturgeon claimed first place in the 100 meter race and the pole vault and long jump events.
