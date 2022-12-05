Greensburg C.C. 61,
Neshannock 56
The Lady Lancers suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Lady Centurions in a nonconference home matchup.
"I don't even have words. Our defense was so poor. They attacked the basket anytime they wanted," Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. "There were seven attacks to the basket with no help on defense. They scored 14 that way and we gave 16 points off of turnovers. We had three turnovers in the first half and 12 in the second."
Greensburg Central Catholic had 30 rebounds to Neshannock's 22.
Megan Pallerino paced Neshannock (2-1) with 17 points. Aaralyn Nogay netted 13 points while Mairan Haggerty had 12 of her own for the Lady Lancers.
Wilmington 67,
Meadville 30
The Lady Greyhounds started out with a big first quarter en route to a road win over the Lady Bulldogs.
"One of the things we kind of stressed was to start fast," Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. "I thought we did a really nice job of pushing the tempo and scoring 27 points in the first quarter. Lia (Krarup) had 12 points in the first quarter alone. It was an all around good performance by the Greyhounds."
Krarup led Wilmington (2-1) with 22 points. Reese Bruckner contributed nine points, while Annalee Gardner and Karah Deal had eight each.
Jeckavitch has been trying to implement a faster-paced style of offense and an aggressive defense this season.
"It went very well tonight," Jeckavitch said of the game plan. "We do get a little sloppy at times but I thought in general our condition is very good where the girls know what the expectations are and are enjoying the kind of style we're playing at. When you get eight or nine different girls in the box score it's nice to see the contributions starting to pay off from the younger girls and older girls as well."
