The fish aren't biting much as the snow starts to fall and hunting season for 2019 is winding down.
But the Laurel Conservation Club is never idle. The club, which operates out of Laurel High School, is active year-round.
"It's a club for every kid," said current conservation club adviser Ryan Shevitz. "You don't have to be athletic, you don't have to be smart.
"It fits the area, being a rural school district. It's suitable for activities. A lot of kids are involved with the outdoors."
Rural is definitely a word to fit the Laurel area. Many of the students' families are involved in farming. The school hosts an annual "Tractor Day" each spring when students are invited to fill the school parking lot with family tractors.
Shevitz has been involved with the club in some capacity since he was a student at Laurel. He took over for Bob Miles, who started the club in 1982 and retired in 2007. Miles still helps the club out.
"We raise 6,000 trout a year," Shevitz said. "We have our own trout nursery in Plain Grove.
"The kids are involved raising and stocking those trout for local fishermen to fish. It's mostly Slippery Rock Creek; local streams and waters. We raise game birds. The kids raise pheasant, quail and release those for hunting. We're involved in Tri-County cleanways and we do various clean-up projects throughout the county."
Students in the club go through an extensive raising process.
"They get the chicks as day-old chicks," Shevitz said. "They raise them throughout the summer and fall. They release them in the fall.
"Some of them raise them to keep. Or they train their dogs with them. Some kids have retrievers."
The club holds an outdoors night each year known as Sportsman's Night Out. This year's event will be held Feb. 28, 2020. Thousands come through the Laurel High gym to attend.
"The proceeds from that benefit the club," Shevitz said. "It goes into the maintenance of the trout nursery and feeding the trout.
"We have a field trip to Cabela's (in Wheeling, West Virginia) where they have game birds that the kids raise. They get those for the kids as day-old chicks."
Trout stocking is another big event the club is involved in.
"The state does the majority of their stocking in April. We do the majority of our own trout from April to May," Shevitz said. "We take our canoes to Volant for the early stocking in March. We do the Neshannock Creek."
"Bob Miles said if we were a sport, we would be a spring sport. The cleanup we do is in the spring. That's when we do the stocking, cleanup and game-bird raising."
Shevitz noted the participation from Laurel's students in the club is key.
"There's right around 100 kids from grades 7 through 12," he said. "There's no limit on the number that can participate.
"Not all kids raise the game birds. Not all kids raise trout. Not all are hunters or fishermen."
Shevitz and his staff encourage the young staff to be out there in wide ranges of activities.
"Our motto this year is 'if a tree falls in the forest, be there to hear it,' "he said. "The typical line is if a tree falls in the forest, does it make a sound?
"It's a philosophical view on life. My thought is, 'why think on it, be out there and know. Be there and witness it.' "
The club gathers to meet throughout the school year, usually at least once a month.
"As we get closer to certain events we'll plan those accordingly," Shevitz said. "The activity periods are during school hours. They are built into our schedule."
Club members get to experience the fun of the outdoors with family members in the spring.
"In the spring, we do our family fishing day," Shevitz said. "We hold that right at the pond at the school for our elementary kids.
"High school kids in the club actually set up for it and have bait. We cook hot dogs for the kids and their families to come and do some fishing."
Shevitz was assisted previously by Jason Levish, but he died in June. Others are filling the void.
"I was in (the club) when I was in high school at Laurel," said Heath Fabian, who is a volunteer. "I started helping him the year Bob Miles retired.
"Everything that Bob taught us when he was in school, I try to pass on. When Ryan took over, I was more or less helping the kids and doing what Bob taught us."
Fabian enjoys giving back and participating with the members of the club.
"It's a lot of fun, especially the last couple of years," Fabian said. "I'm seeing a lot of kids that I graduated with, their kids are coming up.
"You act like a kid sometimes when you're involved with the group. The satisfaction of seeing the kids having fun, being outdoors and seeing them not indoors playing video games is great. Kids are into all sorts of different things. It's just nice to see them out doing stuff."
Ron Poniewasz Jr. is a sportswriter for the New Castle News. Sports editor Kayleen Cubbal contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.