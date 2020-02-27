Mines & Meadows ATV/RV Resort in Wampum bills itself as the “ultimate ATV, UTV and dirt bike experience.”
With more than 877 acres and 84 miles of trails with a wide range of difficulties and terrain, it certainly makes a good case.
“Almost all of our trails are one-directional,” Mines & Meadows owner Jarrett Svihra said. “It’s an organized riding system. There’s something for everyone.”
Located at 1307 Old Route 18, Mines & Meadows isn’t limited to the land above ground. Visitors have the unique opportunity to head underground and ride through a labyrinth of abandoned limestone mines 250 feet below the surface. An underground lake and various surprises await riders.
“It’s our unique national attraction. Everyone comes to see what it’s like to explore underground with an ATV,” Svihra said, “There are not too many places in the country where you can ride an ATV underground. We happen to be one of the only places.”
Mines & Meadows offers visitors a variety of camping options, ranging from more than 40 RV sites with electric hookups and water availability, primitive camping spots and vacation cabins. They allow visitors to not only stay for a day, but for an extended period of time.
“We get people from all over the country and we get people from other countries,” Svihra said. “A lot of people come down and spend a three-day weekend or an entire week. People will come in from Canada, too,” Svihra said. “The sport has really been taking off — people are traveling the whole world to do these things.”
On-site rentals are available as well as a convenience-type store for supplies. The grounds feature a pavilion with a fireplace for those looking to warm up after a long ride. Often, the pavilion features musicians and DJs, too.
“We’re not just a riding facility. We try to dabble in other things, too. We’re always looking for unique things,” Svihra said. “We try to be a family-oriented facility.”
Family is a big focus of the many events Mines & Meadows hosts, like an annual Easter egg hunt on the trails in the spring or a pumpkin hunt along the trails in the fall. The roughly two dozen events have become very popular.
“Last year for our Progressive Insurance Pumpkin Hunt, we had 626 riders in one single day. It’s not like you’re running into traffic jams, though. That’s a lot of acreage,” Svihra said. “We’re trying to offer more and more things. We’re real happy with where we’re going. We’re hoping 2020 keeps the rain away so we can see the true potential of what we can do with our facility.”
Svihra estimates Mines & Meadows drew more than 25,000 visitors last year. He expects that number to keep going up at the facility, which is open all year.
“The season truly kicks off in April and basically ends in October. But we’re open all year except for the two weeks for deer rifle season,” he said. “Our Decembers, Januarys and Februarys are slower, but it just keeps going from there and the season is in full swing in May.”
Two years ago, Mines & Meadows added more than eight miles of new single-track, dirt bike-only trails. Opportunities for riders and visitors should continue to grow. Svihra is considering opening a second location in Clarion County as well as further expanding the Wampum location as well.
“We’re looking at 1,700 acres in Clarion County. We have a feasibility study going for that,” he said. “We’re always looking at ways to get better. We have a lot of things we’re definitely working on over the next couple of years.”
Joe Sager writes for the New Castle News.
