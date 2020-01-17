Wampum group serves as caretaker for North Country Trail
By Kayleen Cubbal
CNHI Pennsylvania Sports
If you've walked the North Country Trail in Pennsylvania or Ohio, chances are the Wampum Chapter of the North Country Trail Association was there before you.
The 40 miles of footpath between Lawrence and Beaver counties in Pennsylvania, starting at Alpha Pass at McConnell's Mill State Park, and another 80 miles that ends around Zoar, Ohio, is cared for by the local association.
"It is a great scenic trail and our members love caring for it," said Darlington resident Dennis Garrett, who is president of the Wampum chapter.
The North Country Scenic Trail Association itself covers nearly 5,000 miles from central North Dakota to the Vermont-New York border. In 2019, the federal government gave the approval for the trail to extend east into Vermont to connect to the Appalachian Trail, a jointure that is in the process of happening.
While about 30 chapters maintain the trail nationwide, the Wampum chapter, which was formed in 1999, is charged with the upkeep for the local area. The trail runs southwest through Hell's Hollow, the trail town of Wampum, New Galilee and the trail town of Darlington before reaching the Ohio state line. In addition to McConnell's Mill, areas in Moraine and Beaver Creek state parks and Pennsylvania State Gamelands are also along the trail.
The Wampum chapter has about 120 members, mainly hailing from Beaver, Lawrence and Mercer counties, with 30-40 active on a regular basis.
Garrett joined the association about 12 years ago when he was approached about allowing a portion of his land in South Beaver Township's Watts Mill to become a part of the trail.
"I was aware of the North Country Trail, but had no idea that it even came through this area," he said. "This is a historic area with an old gristmill and I was happy to allow the trail to go through my land.
"I helped them build the trail across my property," Garrett added. "It doesn't just happen, the trail has to be laid out after the landowner gives approval. I enjoyed being a part of it and I stayed around to help."
Garrett said that while most landowners have a "handshake agreement," to permit use of their land, some provide an easement (a right to cross or otherwise use someone else's land for a specified purpose) and others might donate the plot.
He added that while many of the association volunteers simply work on the trail, others walk it as well.
Tina Harkins is chairman of the marketing committee and correspondent secretary for the association for the past 3 1/2 years.
She explained some of the work the group does.
"We move and cut up downed trees, we mow, we build bridges, both new ones and refurbish old ones," she said. "There are times when we cut down raspberry bushes and rose bushes. Basically, we keep it safe to hike through."
There is a $20 membership fee to join the association or help work on a trail. "Trail adopters" can also become part of the process for a $20 annual donation.we all brought together by interest in hiking.
The association holds numerous events, such as 3-5 mile hikes.
Use of the trail is free. Walkers are simply asked to treat it with respect. Pets "kept under control" by their owners are welcome, although bikers are not.
The association received a welcome gift over the summer when Union Township students Sam and Sully Egbert built a shelter and benches for their Troop 757 Eagle Scout project which they called "Eagles' Nest."
"They did a great job," Harkins said. "We love it when the kids get involved."
The association is always in need of members.
"We're always growing — we always need volunteers," Harkins said. "Even if a person can't do a lot, sometimes we just need little rectangles (blue blazes) painted on trees to point the way for walkers.
"We have fun and it's so nice to know that we've contributed in a positive way."
Anyone interested in helping can email wam@northcountrytrail.org or visit the association's Facebook page at Wampum Chapter North Country Trail Association.
Kayleen Cubbal is sports editor at the New Castle News.
