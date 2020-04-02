Fruit or vegetable?
Gary Church can tell you.
But for the first time in 2020, the retired grower from Weingartner Greenhouse in New Castle is unable to make any predictions as to what will happen with the 2020 planting season.
"Right now the ground is too wet to plant, that I can tell you for sure," said Church, who also teaches gardening classes at Butler County Community College and Linden Pointe in Hermitage. "So you don't have to worry about anything right now. As for the rest and where we will be when it is time to plant later this spring, I just can't say."
Church, of course, is speaking of the coronavirus outbreak, which could affect businesses that sell plants and flowers. But while many states have issued temporary shutdowns for non-essential businesses, green industry businesses have been deemed as essential and remain open in every state — provided they follow state and federal guidelines on sanitation and social distancing.
Some planting may actually begin now, especially since it's an easy way to practice social distancing unless you plan to invite an audience for a planting party.
"Lettuce and peas can actually be put in soon," Church said. "Leaf lettuce can go in as early as April 15 and head lettuce is May 1. May 15 or May 30 is usually the target for most beans, tomatoes and peppers. There is really very little planted until May 1. Mother's Day is a big day for greenhouses, although there aren't a lot around here that sell the Easter items and lilies, tulips and hyacinths. But on the whole, most planting isn't done until Memorial Day.
"And really, a lot of people jump the gun on planting," he added. "If you plant your peas say March 17 and the temperature averages 40 degrees, it will take a month for them to germinate. The ones planted a month later when it's 60 degrees will end up passing up the earlier ones."
Church provided another helpful hint: Rotation, rotation, rotation.
"You are supposed to rotate your crops every three years," Church said. "Your tomatoes, peppers, potatoes and eggplant are all considered nightshade and related, so you don't want to keep planting them in same spots. If you do, disease will stay in the soil.
"Legumes, peas and beans are related, although the cabbage family is not related to lettuce but cauliflower, broccoli, brussels sprouts, radishes and collards are. So are cucurbits (gourds), cucumbers, squash, pumpkins, melons, cantaloupe and zucchini."
So fruit or vegetable?
"If it contains a seed inside, it's a fruit," Church said. "Peas, tomato, apples, pear .. all fruits. Vegetables are lettuce, cabbage and broccoli. And corn is a grain."
Kayleen Cubbal is the sports editor at the New Castle News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.