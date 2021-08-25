•WIMODAUSIS will meet at noon Sept. 8 in the west dining room of the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
Salisbury steak is on the menu and Kim Santillo of Toastmasters will present the program.
Call (724) 652-0623 by Sept. 3 to make a reservation. Members on the permanent list need only call to cancel.
•THE ELLWOOD CITY ITALIAN AMERICAN HERITAGE FOUNDATION met Aug. 27 at the Ellwood City Area Historical Society.
Ways and means chairperson Elaina Lindner explained the reorganization of the group and potential fundraisers. Secretary Virginia Ottaviani listed the advantages for joining Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce. Treasurer Kathy Gorzkowski reported on the cash flow and dues collection.
Family history notebooks, under the direction of Dee Maietta, were given final touches before placement in their new accessible public home. Newest member Robin Fischer volunteered to take the position of first-ever correspondence secretary. An Italian lesson followed the meeting.
Next meeting will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at the historical society. The public is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.