•THE LAUREL ADULT TRAVEL CLUB will be going on Dec. 3 to Debence Antique Music World and Barrow Theatre for an Irving Berlin show.
All reservations and money for the trip need to be in by Oct 31.
For more information, call Donna Nagel at (724) 758-3001, Norma Henry at (724) 924-2628 or Shirley Collins at (724) 924-2876.
•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will hold its annual Halloween dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at the winter venue, Grace United Methodist Church, 135 Decker Drive. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers. Kathy Mansell will cue the rounds.
There will be free admission for those dancers arriving in costume and prizes for the best costumes. Refreshments will be served midway through the dance.
Check out the website for information and schedule updates at castlepawsandtaws.org or look for the Paws and Taws on Facebook. You can also contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and Ronald@websterr.com.
