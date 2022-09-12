•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS is celebrating National Square Dance Month in September. The group is dancing each Wednesday night and offering free dance lessons through the month for any new dancer who wants to find out more about modern western square dance and learn some new dance steps.
The next dance will be from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. Howard Williamson will call the squares and be the instructor for new dancer lessons. He has more than 30 years experience calling and teaching. Amy Riehl will cue the rounds at this dance. Club members are reminded to bring refreshments, which will be served midway through the dance.
Singles, couples and groups of all ages are all welcome to join any Wednesday this month, and no previous dance experience is necessary.
For more information and any questions, contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or email thomasmansell20@gmail.com. Or contact club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 or email Ronald@websterr.com.
•THE NEW CASTLE CHRISTIAN WOMEN’S CONNECTION will have a luncheon from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gallo’s Italian Villa, 2420 Wilmington Road. Cost is $11.
Featured speakers will be Dixie Brush, author of “All Life Matters,” and Donna Miller of Freemont, Ohio, who will speak on “My Neighbor Changed My Life.”
For reservations, respond by today to Marilyn at (724) 658-7626. If unable to attend, cancel or you will be asked for payment.
