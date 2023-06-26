•THE CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS are not dancing this week, but will return to Cascade Park for the annual red, white and blue dance on July 5. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers, while Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds.
Club information and schedules can be found at castlepawsandtaws.org or on the Facebook page. Or reach club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com, and club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 or ronald@websterr.com.
