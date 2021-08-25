The Institute for Learning in Retirement, or ILR, is again offering classes for lifelong learners interested in expanding their knowledge on a variety of subjects from local history to health and financial planning to outdoor excursions.
Now in its 21st year, the ILR is offering classes both online and in person. Participants will be able to access live virtual classes wherever they have an internet connection. In-person classes will be in the ILR classroom, 165 Elm St., Slippery Rock.
The ILR is a non-profit organization of members. Professionals, hobbyists and others with expert knowledge teach the ILR classes. For the fall semester, September through November, a regular membership is $70 with a Zoom-only option for $50. A basic membership costs $25 for any combination of three classes or trips. A guest can pay $15 to enroll in a single class or outing.
Memberships may be upgraded and classes or trips may be added at any point in the semester. Zoom sessions are recorded and regular and Zoom-only members can access the recordings for later or repeat viewing.
Among the more than 50 classes offered this fall are: “The Great Kate: Katherine Hepburn in Life and Legend,” “One Room Schools in Butler County,” “Ireland,” “Christianity and Miracles,” “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Centennial,” “The Rise and Fall of the Steel Industry,” “Introduction to Medical Marijuana” and “Faces and Places of the Civil War in Butler County.”
There will also be trips and outings including biking on the Sandy Creek Trail, picnics at Volant Dam, a McConnells Mill gristmill tour and a tour of the Butler County Airport.
The ILR fall catalog of classes and registration information is available online at www.ILRetirement.org. Registration continues on a rolling basis throughout the semester. For more information, contact the ILR office at info@ilretirement.org.
