The Institute for Learning in Retirement (ILR) is again offering classes for lifelong learners interested in expanding their knowledge on a variety of subjects. Registration is now open for those who want to learn anything from local history to travel to religion to health and finance.
Now in its 22nd year, the ILR offers classes both online and in-person. Participants will be able to access live virtual classes wherever they have an internet connection. In-person classes will be held in the ILR classroom at 165 Elm St. in Slippery Rock.
The ILR is a non-profit organization of members. Professionals, hobbyists and others with expert knowledge teach the ILR classes. The atmosphere is fun, relaxed and enrichment-oriented.
For the 2022 fall semester, which runs September through November, a regular membership costs $70. Those who want to join as Zoom-only members can do so for $50. The Zoom sessions are recorded, and both regular and Zoom-only members can access the recordings for later or repeat viewing.
A basic member can pay $25 for any combination of three classes or trips. A guest can pay $15 to enroll in a single class or outing. Memberships can be upgraded to add more classes or trips during the semester.
Among the more than 50 class offerings this fall are the “Panama Canal: An Engineering Miracle”; the history of “Hell’s Hollow at Moraine State Park”; “Lost History of Butler”; “Broadway Musicals: The Method behind the Magic”; “More Epidemics and Plagues”; and “Planes, Trains, Automobiles, and Boats.”
There will also be trips and outings, such as “Butler’s Best: Five Vehicles from Butler”; the Maxo Vanca Murals at St. Nicholas Church; the Grove City Historical Society; and a visit to the Western PA Model Railroad Museum.
The ILR fall 2022 catalog of classes and registration information is available on the ILR website at www.ILRetirement.org. Registration for all members and guests is currently underway and continues on a rolling basis throughout the semester. Classes begin Sept. 6 and run through Nov. 21.
For more information, contact the ILR office by email at info@ilretirement.org.
