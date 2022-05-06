2021-22 Class 5A All-State Teams

FIRST TEAM

Justin Edwards, 6' 7", junior, Imhotep Charter (Player of the Year)

Rodney Gallagher, 6', junior, Laurel Highlands

Thomas Sorber, 6' 9", sophomore, Archbishop Ryan

Michael Wells, 6' 4", senior, New Castle

Ty Burton, 5' 10", sophomore, Lampeter-Strasburg

Rahmir Barno, 6', junior, Imhotep Charter

SECOND TEAM

Jalen Franklin, 6' 1", senior, Susquehannock

Ahmad Nowell, 6', sophomore, Imhotep Charter

Keondre DeShields, 6' 3", junior, Laurel Highlands

Jackson Hicke, 6' 4", junior, Radnor

Anthony Smith, 6' 7", senior, Shippensburg Area

Elijah Hamilton, 6' 4", junior, Octorara

THIRD TEAM

Trey Grube, 6', junior, Manheim Central

Larenzo Jerkins, 6' 4", sophomore, Chester

Jeremy Thomas, 6' 4", senior, Shippensburg Area

Colin Payne, 6' 3", senior, Exeter Township

Luke Boyd, 6' 1", senior Archbishop Ryan

Darren Williams, 6' 4", sophomore, Archbishop Ryan

COACH OF THE YEAR: Andre Noble, Imhotep Charter

