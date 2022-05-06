2021-22 Class 5A All-State Teams
FIRST TEAM
Justin Edwards, 6' 7", junior, Imhotep Charter (Player of the Year)
Rodney Gallagher, 6', junior, Laurel Highlands
Thomas Sorber, 6' 9", sophomore, Archbishop Ryan
Michael Wells, 6' 4", senior, New Castle
Ty Burton, 5' 10", sophomore, Lampeter-Strasburg
Rahmir Barno, 6', junior, Imhotep Charter
SECOND TEAM
Jalen Franklin, 6' 1", senior, Susquehannock
Ahmad Nowell, 6', sophomore, Imhotep Charter
Keondre DeShields, 6' 3", junior, Laurel Highlands
Jackson Hicke, 6' 4", junior, Radnor
Anthony Smith, 6' 7", senior, Shippensburg Area
Elijah Hamilton, 6' 4", junior, Octorara
THIRD TEAM
Trey Grube, 6', junior, Manheim Central
Larenzo Jerkins, 6' 4", sophomore, Chester
Jeremy Thomas, 6' 4", senior, Shippensburg Area
Colin Payne, 6' 3", senior, Exeter Township
Luke Boyd, 6' 1", senior Archbishop Ryan
Darren Williams, 6' 4", sophomore, Archbishop Ryan
COACH OF THE YEAR: Andre Noble, Imhotep Charter
