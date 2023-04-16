Ray Cebula bowled a 714 series in the Colonial Challenges bowling league.
Cebula finished with the league’s high game of 246. He owns the high average as well with a 186.
Barb Audia rolled the women’s high game of 199 and she added the top series as well with a 513.
Gloria Smith holds the women’s high average with a 165.
The Cardinals took first place in the league standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.