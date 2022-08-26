The Stacy Robinson era started off on the right foot Friday night.
Robinson, the longtime Union High coach, guided New Castle to a season-opening 49-0 win over Summit Academy on the new Taggart Stadium turf.
New Castle’s running backs ran wild in the victory as the ‘Canes led 42-0 at halftime and cruised to the mercy rule victory.
Elsewhere around the county, Neshannock and Laurel were also victorious on the first Friday night lights of the year.
For details. see page C1-C3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.