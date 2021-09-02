A Butler woman arrested Wednesday night is accused of assaulting and robbing a woman outside of a house on the city's East Side.
New Castle police on Thursday charged Tashawna Shanel Alexander, 29, also known as "Unique," in connection with an attack that was reported on June 22.
According to a police report, Alexander is accused of attacking the victim, with the help of another unidentified woman, in the 400 block of Countyline Street. One of them reportedly punched the woman in the back of the head and both women stole her cell phone and keys, the report said.
Police said that they identified Alexander through a Facebook photo and determined she was staying at an apartment on Grant Street in the city. They arrested her while she was sitting on her porch Wednesday evening, according to the report.
She is charged with robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, simple assault and harassment.
She was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed her to the Lawrence County jail on a $2,500 bond.
