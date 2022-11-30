Deer season is finally here.
The New Castle News sports department will publish deer kill photos through the end of deer season, Dec. 10.
Those with a photo to submit must provide the name of the hunter, the name or names of those they were hunting with, the date, along with the size and description of the deer to ncsports@ncnewsonline.com. Only photos of a deer bigger than the previous published entry will be published. The first published entry is an eight-point white tail buck, submitted by Tyler Welsh.
