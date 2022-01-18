The Means Road bridge in Wilmington Township has been closed until further notice.
According to a news release from Frank B. Taylor Engineering, the span, which crosses an unnamed tributary to the Little Neshannock Creek, was found to have significant deterioration during a recent inspection.
The bridge is owned by Wilmington Township, and the supervisors do not yet have a timetable to reopen it. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
