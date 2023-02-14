The New Castle, Mohawk, Neshannock and Union High boys basketball teams all captured WPIAL section championships in their respective leagues this season. TOP LEFT: The New Castle High boys basketball team claimed the outright WPIAL Section 1-6A championship this season with a 9-1 league mark. The Red Hurricane is 20-2 overall. TOP RIGHT: The Mohawk boys basketball team earned a share of the Section 1-3A crown this year, splitting it with Neshannock. The Warriors were 10-2 in section play and 19-3 overall. ABOVE LEFT: The Neshannock boys basketball squad captured a share of the Section 1-3A crown this year, sharing it with Mohawk. The Lancers recorded a 10-2 league ledger and they are 16-5 as well. ABOVE RIGHT: The Union boys basketball team won the Section 1-1A title outright this year. The Scots fashioned a 9-1 section mark and 20-2 record overall.
BOYS SECTION TITLE PHOTO CAPTION
- Photos contributed by Clark’s Studio; Union boys photo contributed by coach Mark Stanley
-
- Updated
- 0
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
-
Worker charged with theft through car dealership paychecks
-
Man, son find human skull in wooded area
-
New Castle has more principal changes
-
Man arrested in attempted Ellwood City bank robbery
-
Man charged in Neshannock runner's death
-
Public-private partnership proposed for plaza
-
City files lawsuit against Lou Thomas Auto
-
New Castle man gets federal drug sentence
-
Jail inmate accused of assaulting guard
-
Homicide suspect goes from jail to hospital
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.