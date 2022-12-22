Hunter Lively bowled a 601 series in the Colonial Mickey’s Majors league.
Lively scored games of 178, 209 and the league’s top effort of 214. He holds the boys high average as well with a 205.
Sylvia Clark led the girls with a high game of 194 and Kaitlynn Shuler notched the high series with a 456. Clark boasts the girls top average with a 157.
Four Boys and Shields share first place in the team standings with 29-11 marks.
