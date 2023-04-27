Bob Flannery

Flannery played sports at a young age and attended New Castle from 1960-63. In the ninth grade, after deciding football was not for him, Flannery went on to play basketball and other sports.
Flannery competed in track and field, basketball and tennis. He competed at a high level for Section 3 basketball.
Flannery was a starter on the hardwood in his junior and senior year. He was All Section, MVP in Section 3 and an honorable mention for All State.
Flannery credits coach Connie Palumbo for shaping his abilities in basketball. After graduating, Flannery competed in numerous post-high school tournaments at Mahoningtown, Youngstown and the Sharon Buell tournament.
Also after graduation, Flannery received at least 10 letters of interest to continue playing basketball at the collegiate level. He took his talents to Westminster College and was on the team for four years.
In his senior year for the Titans, Flannery was co-captain along with John Fontanella. Flannery lives in Hermitage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.