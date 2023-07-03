CANTON, Ohio — Pittsburgh’s first appearance in the United States Football League’s championship game was not a positive one.
The Maulers were denied a championship Saturday night, falling to the Birmingham Stallions, 28-12, in the championship game, which was played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
It’s the second consecutive USFL title for the Stallions (10-2), who are 21-3 overall the past two seasons, led by coach Skip Holtz.
Birmingham quarterback Alex McGough finished 18 of 25 through the air for 243 yards and four touchdowns. Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Deon Cain won the Most Valuable Player award after posting 171 all-purpose yards, with four catches for 70 yards and three touchdowns. He added 101 yards on kickoff returns.
Chris Blewitt, a former kicker at Pitt, went 4 for 5 in field goals for the Maulers to account for all of their points. He made kicks of 37, 36, 55 and 51 yards. His last boot came with 7:45 remaining in the third quarter to close the gap to 21-12.
Pittsburgh, which led 3-0 after one quarter, trailed 14-9 at halftime and 21-12 after three quarters.
Maulers quarterback Troy Williams finished 24 of 37 for 143 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Pittsburgh’s ground game managed just 98 total yards.
Pittsburgh finished the season at 5-7. The Maulers reached the championship game by defeating the Michigan Panthers in the North Division championship, 31-27 in overtime.
The Maulers are coached by former Steelers assistant coach, Ray Horton, who was in his first season at the helm. Pittsburgh, which played one season in the first edition of the USFL back in 1984, posted a 1-9 record last season in the league’s return.
