Have you ever wanted to bike into Ohio?
That might be a random question, but you can achieve that by taking a ride on the Stavich Bike Trail. Starting in Union Township, the trail is approximately 12 miles long and leads into Lowellville, Ohio.
The ride offers great views of trees and flowers as it rides next to two sets of active railroad tracks. You may see a train go whizzing by — or see a deer or bunny popping its head out from the brush.
Opened in 1983 with the help of donations from the local Stavich family and other individuals, the paved trail was an early example for rail-trails and is still somewhat uncommon as it connects two states. The trail doesn’t go the entire distance of its streetcar predecessor. It runs from the Youngstown suburb of Struthers to the outskirts of New Castle. Running through the Mahoning River Valley, the route follows a more rolling terrain than you’d expect. The trolley line’s builders were not so concerned as their counterparts in the railroad industry about dragging their cars over elevation changes.
The major donation for the trail came from a trust from the Stavich family, which made a fortune in processing aluminum in the Youngstown area. The trail named for them passes mainly through unshaded country alongside the active short-line railroad and pastureland. The seven miles of asphalt in Pennsylvania are newer and smoother than the corresponding three miles in Ohio. Mileage markers count down to 0 at the Ohio line.
Starting at the trailhead parking on West Washington Street on the west side of New Castle, the trail actually heads east about 0.2 mile to the endpoint. Heading west on the trail, the route takes a downhill slope the first two miles to a trailside pond, where you may see some ducks paddling about. From here, you’ll follow alongside the railroad toward Youngstown.
In 0.6 mile, the trail portion ends at Liberty Street, which you’ll take through Lowellville for 0.4 mile until the paved trail begins again. The town is known as Little Italy because many Italians started settling here in the late 1800s, and today more than a third of its population claims Italian ancestry. An Italian society hosts a festival in July featuring Italian food, bocce ball tournaments and a local band. Lowellville also has a long history in the steel industry, first with Ohio Iron & Steel Co. and then with Sharon Steel Corp., until it closed in the early 1960s. Antique cars are on display every Monday evening through the summer across the tracks on Water Street.
Returning to the trail, you’ll pass the high school football stadium and baseball fields as you leave town. The trail ends on Youngstown Lowellville Road at 0.7 mile past the athletic fields.
