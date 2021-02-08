Marcus Haswell scored 23 points to lead the Laurel to a 64-53 nonsection home win over Union on Saturday.
Twin brother Sam Haswell chipped in with 21 tallies for Laurel (6-6), winners of four of its last five.
Matthew Stanley poured in a game-high 33 points for Union (3-2). Eleven of Stanley’s points came in the second quarter and he finished with 18 markers in the first half. Stanley made all six of his foul shots as well.
Mark Stanley, Matthew’s brother, contributed nine points for the Scotties.
Laurel raced out to a 21-7 lead after the first quarter and settled for a 32-21 buffer at the break.
Mohawk 67, West Middlesex 48
The Warriors snapped a six-game losing streak with a nonsection home win over the Big Reds.
Mohawk (2-10) built an 18-8 lead after one quarter and held a 29-23 margin at the half. West Middlesex closed to within 38-36 after three quarters before the Warriors pulled away.
Jackson Miller tossed in 25 tallies to lead Mohawk and Jay Wrona contributed 19. Keigan Hopper was next with 13.
Hunter Smith and Gio Rococi recorded 12 markers apiece for the Big Reds.
Wilmington 42, Freedom 40
The Greyhounds picked up their first win of the season in a narrow nonsection verdict over the host Bulldogs. It’s also the initial win of first-year Wilmington coach Robb Shimrack’s career.
Mason Reed recorded 15 points for the Greyhounds (1-9) and Luke Edwards tossed in 11.
Freedom is now 0-9.
Girls
Neshannock 78, New Brighton 21
A record-setting performance propelled the Lady Lancers to a Section 1-2A home victory over the Lady Lions.
Neshannock (8-1 section, 11-1 overall) rolled up 41 first-quarter points, the program high for points in a quarter, in opening a 41-6 advantage. The Lady Lancers pushed the advantage to 54-8 at the half.
“I’ve never seen that many points in a quarter. For any quarter,” said Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski, who is in her 41st season as a coach. “That’s a half for teams. A good half. Scoring 41 points is a crazy number.”
The Lady Lancers were 31 of 65 from the field.
“We shot it well. They played a lot of zone,” Grybowski said. “I was happy, everybody played pretty well.”
Neleh Nogay posted a game-best 32 points, 22 of which came in the first quarter. The 32 points were a career high for Nogay. She added eight assists, seven steals and six rebounds as well.
“She did a lot of things well,” Grybowski said of Nogay’s effort. “Her game starts with her defense; it’s been really really phenomenal.
“We’re looking to find a groove and find some consistency. She leads us in every aspect. She turns the pressure up and she pushes the ball.”
Aaralyn Nogay was next with 14 points for Neshannock. Hunter Newman contributed 11 markers, 11 rebounds and 10 steals. It’s the second triple double for a Lady Lancers player this season. Neleh Nogay posted the other.
“She was phenomenal,” Grybowski said. of Newman. “We need more people to step up.
“She just played the back side of the press amazing, and even in the half court. For someone not pressuring the ball, to have 10 steals, it was really nice to watch. It was by far her best game of the season; she played hard.”
Union 42, Sharpsville 25,
The Lady Scots started strong and cruised to a nonsection road win over the Blue Darlings.
Union (5-7) held a 15-5 lead after the first quarter and 21-12 at the half.
Kayla Fruehstorfer netted 12 points for the Lady Scots and Elise Booker was next with 11. Zoe Lepri chipped in with nine markers.
Lepri pulled down 10 rebounds four steals for Union and Fruehstorfer added nine boards. Booker collected eight caroms, while Gianna Trott tallied six steals.
Laurel 51, Knoch 41
Regan Atkins led three Lady Spartans in double figures in a nonsection home victory over the Lady Knights.
Atkins scored 16 points for Laurel (11-2), while Danielle Pontius and Lucia Lombardo followed with 11 tallies apiece.
The Lady Spartans held a 12-10 lead after the first quarter and 28-20 at the break. Laurel carried a 38-31 margin into the final frame.
Madilyn Boyer tossed in 13 markers for Knoch (7-1).
