NEW CASTLE
BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Round-Robin 3-on-3 tournaments
FIRST PLACE: Kevin Zona, Tylon Cousin, Ty Cousin Jr.
SECOND PLACE: Chris Blue, Royce Satchell, Marcus Williams
SECOND PLACE: Andrew Kladitis, Thomas Morell, Nik Kladitis, Dom Miller
FIRST PLACE: Kevin Zona, Jordan Smith, Justin Pegnato
SECOND PLACE: Christian Kauffman, Deion Samuels, Tyler Hollerman
FIRST PLACE: Kevin Zona, Cornell Charles, Matt Fields
SECOND PLACE: Christian Kauffman, Logan Steele, Tyler Hollerman, Matt Steele
FIRST PLACE: Kevin Zona, Jordan Smith, Matt Fields, Justin Smith
SECOND PLACE: Nick Wallace, Andrew Kladitis, Adam Sipe
FIRST PLACE: Nick Wallace, Andrew Kladitis, Adam Sipe
SECOND PLACE: Kevin Zona, Matt Fields, Cornell Charles
