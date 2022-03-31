MOHAWK 6,
UNION 5
The Warriors recorded 12 hits to seven for the Scotties in a nonsection win.
Lucas Cummings (1-0) was the winning pitcher. He pitched one inning and allowed one hit, one walk and one strikeout.
Union scored two runs in the first inning, one in the second, one in the third and one more in the sixth.
Mohawk had two runs of its own in the first inning, two more in the third and one in the sixth and seventh.
HICKORY 8,
NESHANNOCK 5
The Lancers dropped a nonsection matchup to the Hornets.
Neshannock scored the first run in the second inning, three more in the fifth and one in the sixth. Hickory recorded a run in the third inning, one in the fourth, three in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
"I started a freshman on the mound in Jake Rynd; he did a tremendous job," Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. "We love to play tough nonconference schedules. Hickory is a 4A team, very solid yearly and we scheduled them in. Our kids fought to the end. We had the bases loaded in the last inning but didn't come through with the big hit."
Neshannock had four errors to Hickory's one.
Jacob Walzer (0-1) took the loss. Walzer allowed two hits, three runs and had two strikeouts on the mound.
Rynd drove in two runs for the Lancers.
LAUREL 10,
NEW BRIGHTON 2
The Spartans picked up a nonsection road win over the Lions.
Laurel's Hunter Kobialka (1-0) earned the victory on the mound. He pitched three innings and allowed three hits, one run, and two walks.
Cameron Caldararo had four RBIs, two hits and two runs and one home run in the first inning. Luke McCoy had three RBIs, two hits and two runs scored.
The Spartans dished out two runs in the first inning and eight more in the sixth.
New Brighton grabbed one run in the fourth inning and one more in the sixth. The Lions and Laurel both recorded six hits.
Softball
LAUREL 10,
MOHAWK 5
The three-time WPIAL champion Lady Spartans knocked off the host Lady Warriors in a WPIAL Section 4-2A contest.
Aricka Young had three hits and a triple for Mohawk while Hannah Gallagher had two hits and three RBIs.
Gigi Cowher (0-1) went the distance for the Lady Warriors. She allowed 11 hits, 10 runs — three earned — and five walk ons.
Autumn Boyd (1-0) pitched six innings. She allowed six hits, three earned runs, three walks, and struck out 13 batters.
Grace Kissick relieved Boyd and pitched one inning. Kissick had three hits.
Laurel's Addison Deal got two hits and one home run in the fifth inning while Abbie Miles had her own homer in the sixth. Bekah Valenti had two hits for the winners.
"You cant give the three-time WPIAL champions extra outs," Mohawk coach Hank Pezzuolo said. "That's a good softball team right there."
The Lady Spartans picked up two runs in the third inning, seven in the fifth and one more in the sixth. Mohawk had one run in the first inning, three in the fifth and one in the seventh.
Laurel recorded 11 hits to Mohawk's eight.
UNION 15,
FORT CHERRY 8
The Lady Scots' offense was on fire in a nonsection victory over the Lady Rangers.
Piper Jendrysik picked up the win. She pitched five innings and gave up seven hits, three runs and had six strike outs.
Mia Preuhs came in for the final two innings and gave up two hits, five runs and struck out five Fort Cherry batters. Union's Tori May and Emily Siddall both hit triples.
The Lady Scots scored five runs in the first inning, four in the third, four more in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Fort Cherry had one run in the second, two in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.