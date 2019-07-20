•Expedition 60, launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, taking NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan, European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov to International Space Station.
•At the station, the crew will join Roscosmos Commander Alexey Ovchinin sf NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch, who have been there since month.
•Expedition 60 is a three-month mission. However, Morgan — who is making his inaugural space flight — will stay until April.
