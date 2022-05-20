There were Lawrence County athletes that shined in multiple sports on May 18.
At the WPIAL Class 2A championship, Shenango's Will Patton and Emma Callahan both grabbed gold in the shot put and discus events while breaking meet records in the process. Laurel's Tori Atkins claimed two gold medals in the 400 and 200.
At Sewickley Academy, Gabby Perod helped the Neshannock High softball team a victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. Perod had four hits, including tow home runs and eight RBIs for the Lady Lancers.
For their efforts, Atkins, Callahan, Patton and Perod were named Lawrence County Co-Athletes of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
