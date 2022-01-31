Jenn Horodyski
We do our choreography in the summer usually in the July or August its a mandatory thing that we start then so we know where everyone is
I like to go to three or four comp before we go to WPIAL and we have a national qualifying
our competition season starts right after football season, in the midst of practicing for football who practice on the competition
we have girls who do both and some who only
Our goal is always to make it to state, the last three we've gone to the national championship.
We focus on execution and what that means is hitting our skills clean no bobbles gasping or falls
we want to look like what we're doing is easy even though it's not.
Execution over everything. We have a lot of team traditions that we carry through practice.
Its just like at a basketball game when someone misses a three pointer and they need it to win the game.
You don't hit every stun that you try and unfortunately for us that happened.
We have two minutes and thirty seconds and its game.
We were first going into finals which was super exciting so we met that goal and we have nothing to be upset about.
Its definitely a rivalry and like I said in cheerleading there're times where its there times. I know that they barely made it to WPIALs, they were in semi-finals and had to fight to get out of semi-finals. They had to work as a team to get to the top at the end.
We have 24 girls on our competitive team and they're all from Laurel high school
I hope so I would love to see more lc teams get involved with comp cheer.
The biggest roadblock is we're cheering all of football and basketball season. there isn't time for it to be a separate season. I think for a lot of coaches its a huge time commitment.
I spend more time with these girls than I do my own family. I spend more time at laurel than my own house but I teach here also.
I teach 7th 8th grade science.
We condition just like any sport our girls go to the gym just like any other sport when we're at practice we grind for two or three hours
these girls come off the mat sweaty we're not just at practice shaking our pompoms for lack of a better phrase we're putting in athletic effort
the other thing I don't think people realize is they're throwing people as much as they weigh and catch them
these girls get their battle wounds just like knees on the floor or football field.
it's like sprinting for two minutes and thirty seconds straight.
We have tryouts the end of march we just condition during April so no there is not time off in cheerleading. There really is no off-season and a lot of people don't realize.
We are here for all three seasons.
Makenzie Landolsi. Sr.
There's a lot of commitment that we collect as a team for states we put in a lot of time and effort and a lot of last minute practices we had to squeeze in.
Weve done a lot of preparing, working out a lot of hard work and time in general
States was a very big deal for us and going and putting in that hard work, hitting zeros the first day and an advancing start to finals was a great accomplishment for us.
I put a lot of thought into it, Im not sure yet but I think I should probably focus on academics. Not yet. Ive applied to four school and accepted to four.
Scholarships and decisions.
3 srs
our two other seniors this is their first or second year doing cheer at laurel we haven't known each other that long but created a bond that's like no other
we do our best to work together.
I think the main thing that goes under appreciated is how much time and effort that is put in there's a lot of practice time, hard work and pushing our bodies to the limits
I think it's under appreciated just how much time we spend doing what we do.
Seneca Bailey jr
Ive been doing it since the third grade. My whole practically,
I got the paper in third grade and something just called to me. Whenever I watched the cheerleaders on the sideline was dream for me and to be on the varsity squad and do what I watched them do.
Honestly going to state brings the entire team together we all work a lot the whole season
to make it so far from such a small school is just really special and a lot of other people can notice you and discover who you are coming from laurel.
Of course Im a flyer on my team and I don't think people realize how much you have to squeeze and how strong you have to be to stand on peoples hands and being able to have people hold you up.
its super challenging so everyone has to work together and come together as a team.
Ive been a flyer since I started competitive cheer so as I grew I grew with the skills.
Everyone gets into their place eventually and I was just lucky starting where I was meant to be.
Madison Burgess so
Ive only been cheering comp for two years.
I decided to join because my friend wanted to join.
We saw a sign and we made it so its truly something we both grown to love.
I think that we all thought states was one of those big goals and going to states and stragith through to finals was so amazing for our team.
Winning wpials was even crazy for us and we were excited about all those accomplishments.
Definitely how much work we put in I was one of those p[oeple that never understood cheerleading now that im in it I realize its an all year sport.
It snot just physical stress but mental stresst too even though we have a lot of fun we put a lot of work in that.
--------
Colleen Daughtry:
After qualifitying after WPIALS we had a lot fo hard work to do because we had numerous mistakes in our performance and we knew that we could do better and we would do better..
A lot of practice and extra preparation
going into states at the preliminary round we had three point in deductions which is not something you want
I was just hoping that they would score high enough to make it to the semis which they did
That friday night I had a quick practice with them a quick review of everything I had to do in order to execute that performance better in the semi round almost perfect
We did have a .25 deduction in the semi round and we found out we landed that final spot.
I knew there was still a little extra work
I just wanted that zero dedcution I didnt care what place they were in they were so excited to make it to finals first time.
this is the first time neshannocck every made it to finals they only made it to semis 2016? DONT QUOTe
I would hope so, cheering is a very unique sport and it's very underrated people still say cheerleading is not a sport they do stunts they do gymnaistics and all in two minutes and thirty second routine.
Its a sport just as any other sport. We have injuries we review film we do everything we need to do to prepare these girls for one shot not just a quarter or half
I would really hope it would open up the doors for our community and even outside our community.
What jenn has done with Laurel over the past years is outstanding and I appluad her for her hardwork and dedication to that program and that's what Im trying to work iwht with neshannock.
the time, the time these girls give up so much. there were many times I had practices 5 days a week and they had to go to basketball games
Pep reallies home coming parades, paint sigsn, decorate their schools. Thats what goes underappraciated in cheerleading is the time. a lot of sports train practice and go to the games. We go above and beyond.
