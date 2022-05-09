The Neshannock High softball team's roster gained a fresh face this season in Addy Frye. Frye has been key for the Lady Lancers in the circle and at bat.
The freshman had three hits, a triple and a home run with two RBIs in a 10-1 decision against Mohawk on May 2. Frye went the distance and relinquished five hits, one run — earned — had one walk and struck out 10 batters.
"The last Mohawk game it got delayed and they kept pushing back so I just kind of came to play that game," Frye said. "I just wanted to get it over with. I didn't want to give up any more runs to them. That was about it."
Frye hit a game winning three-run homer in the eighth inning to make the final score 8-5 against Laurel on May 4. Frye went the distance again and surrendered seven hits, five runs — four earned — with a walk and 14 strikeouts.
"I knew Laurel was going to come to play that game," Frye said. "I knew I had to walk in from the beginning of the game to the end of the game. My teammates were all very supportive of me and we all came to play that game."
The victory against Laurel kept Neshannock's undefeated streak intact and made them the outright WPIAL Section 4-2A champions in the process.
The next day, Frye had one hit and two RBIs in a 7-0 win over Riverside. Frye did not pitch that game.
"I was just in the lineup," Frye said. "I knew I had to do my job."
For her efforts, Frye was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
A daughter of Bradene and Mike Frye, the freshman pitcher transferred to Neshannock this year from Sharpsville.
"I knew a couple girls so it's a lot easier," Frye said on the transfer. "I play travel ball with Gabby Quinn and I play with Jayden Nogay so I knew both Nogays. I played travel ball with some of the other girls like Gabby Perod and Ali Giordano."
Frye has been playing softball since the age of three and starting pitching at the age of five. Her favorite pitch is her riseball.
"When the season starts, I just pitch in my basement and I hit," Frye said. "I figure out what I did wrong and try to fix it in my basement with just tee work."
Frye also credits Jim Moats, her hitting coach, and Bill Croft, her pitching coach, for her success.
Frye commented on if she feels more comfortable while pitching or at bat.
"Probably pitching, I've done it the longest," Frye said. "I've spent a lot more time on it. I know my weaknesses and my strengths with pitching. I'm still learning my weaknesses and strengths with hitting."
Frye praised coach Lash.
"Coach Jackie's a great coach. She always has confidence in our team," Frye said. "If we do bad she doesn't yell at us, she just tells us that we need to focus more. She always expects the best from us but she doesn't scream at us. She just expects us to be confident and believe in ourselves like she believes in us."
Frye commented about her individual strengths.
"Definitely pitching," Frye said of her strengths. "I think I hit well with my timely hits and I always make adjustments when my coaches tell me I need to make an adjustment. I try to fix it."
Frye also looks to improve some areas of her playing.
"Definitely hitting and the outside pitch," Frye said on where she wants to improve. "Making more adjustments with that pitch and when I pop up and being patient. I have to be patient in the box."
"We're all very close there's not really any cliques. We all get along, we try to do stuff together like team bonding. We go to four bushes together and we all try to be very supportive of each other and not get jealous of each other."
"I think we have to start attacking more in the first inning and not waiting until the last inning. In Laurel, we got ahead and then we kinda went flat and we came back out in the last couple innings."
"I get a little nervous but I just know I can't be nervous or it's just going to make me aim" "When I get nervous I aim and everything goes high and it just goes bad."
Frye has a goal to hit 65-66 by the summer.
"We're a very competitive family. We compete with our home runs. When he got athlete of the week I just tried to compete with him and do my best. He's very supportive. He texts me before every game to go do well. We're very supportive of each other."
