That's a big right game for her right there
She's been working so hard on her swing and her mechanics. Her only job is to hit the ball first right now. We've been working some live pitching recently.
HOMERS: There were no doubters they got out in a hurry and they were far. Good for her.
With us I want to say she was out the whole preseason. It was early may I'm thinking. It was early in the season but when our catcher went down in that first game when she broke that wrist. I think abii wasn't available but her arm wasn't available in that first game.
I want to say early may. It still took a while to rehab that arm. It wasn't for a while.
Everret.
She just sees it well. She took it down that right field line. It was a nice poke, she's kind of quick, she was motoring
She's a big strong girl, her strength her core strength she gets a lot from wrestling.
She hits it hard, she hits it hard, really hard. That's what she brings strength,
She's pretty good man
That's a tough question there. I do most of the teaching. She's got good experience and I don't know if she's taught me anything tbh
sticktointess she could have wrote this season off with an injury. She's a big part of our team this year and she's really in. I think where she's at now has been really working out with us.
I think Addy has seven. We hade a bunch
She works, she gets on the tee she's always asking for help and we work with her. Driving the ball and all those things. She's an athlete, she sucks it all up and takes it onto the field.
She's a hard worker, big strong and a big part of our team that's all.
I have played softball ever since I could. My mom threw me into tee ball as soon as I could run.
R Overall our team we play a good game, we all had great attitude it was more kind of a fun game, We had expectations for the season but we're all just having fun and enjoying the moment.
We're a great team I love all the girls on the team, we all get along fairly well, we're a little weird sometimes but we get past it.
Ev: It was a good game. We were expecting it to be a close game because they were highly ranked for the playoffs we ended up coming out with the wins grace zeppelin ha a few good hits. As long as we stay positive we can consistently hit the ball.
Last year I was wrestling at Fargo which is one of the biggest national trounm for a high school wrestler tearing labrum front and back. A labrum repair in october. I went through my physical therapy I ended up missing my wrestling season but I did coach Junior High. I did physical therapy with Matt Callahan he got me where I needed to be.
A lot of coaching is seeing positions and knowing what moves you can do from that position. It definitely helped me more mentally and managing a match. Knowing what to do in certain situations. it is hard being a wrestler you can't see yourself wrestle. I got back and watch a lot of videos of me wrestle seeing people wrestle and what they can do from there improves your reaction time.
We practice in sept. for mandatory practices. Part of the majority of the beginning of the season I wasn't allowed to throw. I was released in March. I missed a few games and I was finally able to get back into and participating again.
I think a lot of my hitting comes from my power just because I do have a lot of muscle mass from wrestling and lifting. I spend a lot of time in the gym but also frank duddy has helped me so much with my technique. He's definitely helped me with that quite a bit.
I try to hit my pitching as much as I can. I do go home and do a lot of tee work if I have a game where I didnt hit as well as I want to. Ill hit the tee for an hour and a rewatch the game. Ill video myself and watch myself hit. Thats just the easiest way for me to see what I need to fix when I dont have a coach there to work with me.
Im typically a coolheaded person which helps with nerves and that kind of stuff. I think not being afraid of the ball helps, I think I got hit 13 or 14. It definitely I think those are my two strengths.
I still have some techniques wise stuff with hitting to work on. I do end up wrestling so much it's hard to play as much softball as I can. i put in a lot of hard work to improve as best I can. Even if, I love playing softball but its not a life or death situation for me.
This seasons Autumn, all of our pitchers were pretty much lights out., grace, addi they all do a great job at pitcher and even alexis brua stepping up to the plate this season after Bekah got hurt it helped us out. With my shoulder I wasn't able to be ready to catch. We have a lot of leadership qualities on our team but I think its hard for us to define one leader in a way where sometimes we get off track and one person, last year we had frankie duddy she was a great leaders. Some of us were a little afraid to step up and say hey this is what we're doing. Sometimes we get off track and it's chaos. That's something we struggled with was having one main leader on the team.
Our defense also, we started out rough but towards the end we wer doing phenomenal. Watching them make great plays and just watching them was fun.
Catcher, I also play outfield just so I can be playing travel ball. I did play in the outfield one game this season. I think mainly frank was more worried about my shoulder because throwing is so corrosive on your shoulder and he needs me for next year.
I love working with Frank, hes positive with all of us and he'll joke around with us. he really does a great job taking the time to slow things down and work on them. He also plays a big part in keeping it positive and even yelling at us when he needs.
I am starting to play volleyball again this year. I played my freshman year and after my freshman year I had a hip surgery so I wasn't able to play my sophomore season. Last year it was just kind of busy with helping out our trainer during football season I didnt think Id want to go back but I missed it and hop back into it and see how it goes.
Wrestling for sure. I love wrestling it's great. I have been talking to a few coaches recently and continuously but nothing that I've specifically chosen yet. I want to wrestle in college, it will keep me in the loop.
I have been looking at Gannon University. I've also been in contact with a coach from Indiana Tech a lot recently. I still have a few visits to go on this summer.
