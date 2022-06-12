FD QUOTES:
That's a big right game for her right there
She's been working so hard on her swing and her mechanics. Her only job is to hit the ball first right now. We've been working some live pitching recently.
HOMERS: There were no doubters they got out in a hurry and they were far. Good for her.
With us I want to say she was out the whole preseason. It was early may I'm thinking. It was early in the season but when our catcher went down in that first game when she broke that wrist. I think abii wasnt available but her arm wasnt available in that first game.
I want to say early may. It still took a while to rehab that arm. It wasn't for a while.
Everret.
She just sees it well. She took it down that right field line. It was a nice poke, she's kind of quick, she was motoring
She's a big strong girl, her strength her core strength she gets a lot from wrestling.
She hits it hard, she hits it hard, really hard. That's what she brings strength,
She's pretty good man
That's a tough question there. I do most of the teaching. She's got good experience and I don't know if she's taught me anything tbh
sticktointess she could have wrote this season off with an injury. She's a big part of our team this year and she's really in. I think where she's at now has been really working out with us.
I think Addy has seven. We hade a bunch
She works, she gets on the tee she's always asking for help and we work with her. Driving the ball and all those things. She's an athlete, she sucks it all up and takes it onto the field.
She's a hard worker, big strong and a big part of our team that's all.
