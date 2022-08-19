A Relay for Life concert in memory of Vince Anzalone will take place Aug. 27 at the Eintracht Picnic Grounds in Neshannock Township.
A Relay For Life team called Team InVINCEable was organized by Lisa Anzalone, widow of Vince, who died -June 22, 2018 of glioblastoma, a terminal brain cancer.
The musical event, featuring multiple bands, will begin at noon. The music will begin with performance by Youngstown’s Epic from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Other musical acts scheduled are The Zoo, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.; Snarfunkle from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Grandview Soul from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and The Wait from 9 to 10:30 p.m.
Raffles, food trucks and adult beverages also will be part of festivities.
A donation of $10 per person will be collected at the door or via the app at https://mobileacs.org/6u5mn or venmo to lisa-anzaloneteaminvinceable.
A father of four, Anzalone was an English teacher in the New Castle Area School District.
Team and event organizers are Anzalone’s widow, Lisa, and a family friend, Karyn Kemp-Mueller, formerly of New Castle.
