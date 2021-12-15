Lawrence County reported one more COVID-19 death on Wednesday while UPMC Jameson is back to a more than 30 virus patients, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now to 319. There have been 25 deaths in December after 32 were reported in November and 20 in October.
There were also 28 confirmed and 31 probable cases reported Wednesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 13,622 cases (9,394 confirmed, 4,228 probable).
The Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Dec.1 to Dec. 7, there were 16 cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (124 cumulative) and 65 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (925 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 44,490 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 92 from Tuesday.
There have been 40,804 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 83 from Tuesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,816,088.
So far, 7,474,118 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 31 COVID-19 patients, up two from Tuesday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There are three adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator.
The state Health Department reported 7,301 new cases and 259 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the respective totals to 1,850,578 cases and 34,990 deaths.
