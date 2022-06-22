My parents actually run our youth program and they have for quite a while. My older brother started wrestling in K and I was young so I tagged along for most of the practices. One day I came home in second grade and said you know what I want to wrestle.
I stuck with.
Ive always been kind of fearless not caring what other people thought. I jumped in head first not really caring if people thought I should be there.
So I actually we had a tournament I think I was 10 years old. It was a novice tournament there was a kid his mom was upset that he was too good to wrestle all these kids. My dad said well I have a wrestler same weight and his mom is all excited and I eneded up beating this kid and his mom freaked out. She was upset her son lost to a girl and she was screaming that girls shouldnt be wrestling. A lot of catholic schools refuse to wrestle females just because of the rules.
Ive been to states and i actually had to wrestle a kid I eneded up beating him and refused to shake my hand after the match and the coaches refused to shake my hand. Ive also had first round when I went to states when I was 12 I had a kid forfeit the match so he wouldnt wrestle.
Carmichales always been supportive of me. He loves working with me and he's never once treated me different from the guys in the room. Coaches are more cool with it because theres a lot of girls jumping into this sport. Its definitely a lot of support for it now where back then it was just kind of not common. When I started I was one of the few girls. My coach actually said a lot of the Jay Madeo people will be like your abbies coach?
I feel like now there's once people started doing it theres a lot more repsresntation in social median ad olympic wrestlers are doing reallywell. They're trying to spread the hype about it I guess.
There's a lot more representation in social media and the news. There's a lot of young girls theyll see someone and we got young girls who started and look up to me and think thats cool.
Sometimes it was a little stressful because they're young and easily distracted. Most of them were pretty good at looking at me and respecting me. I know I could always go to Carmichael and tell him about that. He communicates really well about the whole thing. I was not that excited to coach but this year I am going to jump back in and wrestle and coach the junior high team as much as I can.
I think it's pretty even. The softball team does get a lot of what the boys do. I think there's a lot of equal throughout the school.
Ive never really been the type of person to claim the victim. A lot of the times if something seems not fair it happens but al lot of the times theres not much you can do about it. There's a giant push for eqaulity throughout the school. We did approve a girls wrestling team, we're putting that into effect this year. Ive never really felt discriminated against.
Carmichaels kind of been once theres a push that's trying to sanction girls wrestling in PA. Carmichaels been all for it since they heard about it. We kind of got the numbers to get a team of our own. Its been a big movement for a couple of years and I think its great our schools finally approving a girls wrestling team. I think there's 48 schools that started a team throughout the state. I think we need 100 teams to have it actually sanctioned.
It gives a lot more opportunity for girls to have wrestle on a state level. They're not just as large of a scale. Wrestling after high school season is kind of expensive. It just makes it more accessible for everyone.
It gives them more places to wrestle and that kind of stuff.
Currently I just think right now it is a lot easier to get a girls wrestling scholarship just because its theres teams that dont have fulll rosters but it is less money than most boys do get. There's just not as many DI schools that picked up wrestling yet. Its still kind of low key on that end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.