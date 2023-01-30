This month’s book you should read before seeing the movie is “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman.
The movie, “A Man Called Otto,” stars Tom Hanks as a grumpy widower, whose only joy comes from criticizing and judging his exasperated neighbors.
Otto meets his match when a lively young family moves in next door, leading to an unexpected friendship that will turn his world upside-down. The movie is based on the book
The library has the book and the audiobook CDs as well as the Swedish version of the movie. The ebook and audiobook are also available on the Libby app.
