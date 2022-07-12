STATS COMPILED
BY RON PONIEWASZ JR.
ELLWOOD CITY
Nick Magnifico, Jr., 12 RBIs, 12 runs, 15 hits, 1 triple; 4-2 pitching record, 40 strikeouts, 3.31 ERA, 44 1/3 innings pitched, 11 appearances
Bucky Biskup, Sr., .392 avg., 11 runs, 20 hits
Joseph Roth, So., .333 avg., 12 RBIs, 20 hits, 2 triples; 26 strikeouts, 10 appearances, 1 save
LAUREL
Logan Ayres, Sr., 13 RBIs, 10 runs, 1 triple, 2 home runs; 5-1 pitching record, 45 strikeouts, 2.38 ERA, 32 1/3 innings pitched, 7 appearances
Cameron Caldararo, Sr., .375 avg., 19 RBIs, 13 runs, 15 hits, 2 triples, 5 home runs; 35 strikeouts, 11 appearances, 2 saves
Hunter Kobialka, So., .361 avg., 10 RBIs, 1 triple MOHAWK
Cooper Vance, Sr., .471 avg., 23 RBIs, 18 runs, 33 hits, 11 doubles, 1 triple; 4-1 pitching record, 62 strikeouts, 2.15 ERA, 39 innings pitched, 9 appearances
Brady Harman, Sr., .379 avg., 14 runs, 22 hits; 27 strikeouts, 9 appearances
Lucas Cummings, Sr., .451 avg., 20 RBIs, 11 runs, 32 hits, 6 doubles, 1 triple; 3-1 pitching record, 10 appearances, 2 saves
Marc Conti, Sr., .431 avg., 11 RBIs, 21 runs, 28 hits, 9 doubles; 24 strikeouts, 8 appearances
J.C. Voss, Sr., .443 avg., 19 RBIs, 10 runs, 31 hits, 2 home runs; 9 appearances, 2 saves
Jay Wrona, So., .446 avg., 21 RBIs, 23 runs, 29 hits, 12 stolen bases
NESHANNOCK
Jake Rynd, Fr., .358 avg., 16 RBIs, 19 hits
Grant Melder, Jr., .373 avg., 13 RBIs, 17 runs, 22 hits, 9 doubles, 1 home run; 6-2 pitching record, 74 strikeouts, 2.37 ERA, 44 1/3 innings pitched, 12 appearances, 2 saves
Andrew Frye, Jr., .500 avg., 23 RBIs, 20 runs, 18 hits, 5 doubles, 5 home runs
Sebastian Coiro, Sr., 8-1 pitching record, 91 strikeouts, 1.83 ERA, 69 innings pitched, 14 appearances, 1 save
NEW CASTLE
Dante Micaletti, Sr., 10 stolen bases; 34 strikeouts, 3.64 ERA, 32 2/3 innings pitched, 7 appearances
SHENANGO
Tino Campoli, Sr., .400 avg., 17 RBIs, 19 runs, 24 hits, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run; 4-1 pitching record, 54 strikeouts, 2.71 ERA, 31 innings pitched, 8 appearances
Tyler Kamerer, Sr., .600 avg., 29 RBIs, 28 runs, 36 hits, 13 doubles, 4 triples, 3 home runs
Zach Herb, Jr., .383 avg., 20 RBIs, 21 runs, 18 hits, 6 doubles, 1 home run; 57 strikeouts, 0.42 ERA, 33 1/3 innings pitched, 14 appearances, 2 saves
Braeden D’Angelo, Jr., .300 avg., 20 RBIs, 14 runs, 18 hits; 6-2 pitching record, 33 strikeouts, 2.75 ERA, 35 2/3 innings pitched, 12 appearances, 1 save
UNION
Tyler Staub, Sr., .527 avg., 12 RBIs, 18 runs, 29 hits, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 18 stolen bases; 7-2 pitching record, 72 strikeouts, 2.12 ERA, 56 innings pitched, 11 appearances
Mark Stanley, Jr., .463 avg., 26 RBIs, 16 runs, 25 hits, 7 doubles, 4 home runs, 9 stolen bases
Nick Vitale, Sr., .457 avg., 11 RBIs, 21 hits, 7 doubles
Rocco Galmarini, So., .361 avg., 14 RBIs, 15 runs, 16 hits, 1 triple, 9 stolen bases; 1 save
Mike Gunn, So., .412 avg., 14 hits, 1 home run, 9 stolen bases
WILMINGTON
Isaac Schleich, Sr., 16 RBIs, 15 runs, 1 home run; 5-1 pitching record, 51 strikeouts, 43 2/3 innings pitched, 11 appearances
Rocky Serafino, So., .333 avg., 18 RBIs, 19 runs, 21 hits, 7 doubles, 2 home runs; 5-1 pitching record, 46 strikeouts, 2.17 ERA, 35 1/3 innings pitched, 12 appearances
Garrett Heller, Jr., .406 avg., 30 RBIs, 19 runs, 28 hits, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs; 5-1 pitching record, 40 strikeouts, 1.71 ERA, 32 2/3 innings pitched, 11 appearances
Ben Miller, So., .379 avg., 11 RBIs, 39 runs, 25 hits, 11 doubles, 1 home run, 15 stolen bases
Dom Serafino, Sr., .450 avg., 15 RBIs, 20 runs, 27 hits, 8 doubles
Tyler Mikulin, So., .400 avg., 19 RBIs, 21 runs, 24 hits, 1 triple, 1 home run; 7 appearances
