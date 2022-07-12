STATS COMPILED

BY RON PONIEWASZ JR.

ELLWOOD CITY

Nick Magnifico, Jr., 12 RBIs, 12 runs, 15 hits, 1 triple; 4-2 pitching record, 40 strikeouts, 3.31 ERA, 44 1/3 innings pitched, 11 appearances

Bucky Biskup, Sr., .392 avg., 11 runs, 20 hits

Joseph Roth, So., .333 avg., 12 RBIs, 20 hits, 2 triples; 26 strikeouts, 10 appearances, 1 save

LAUREL

Logan Ayres, Sr., 13 RBIs, 10 runs, 1 triple, 2 home runs; 5-1 pitching record, 45 strikeouts, 2.38 ERA, 32 1/3 innings pitched, 7 appearances

Cameron Caldararo, Sr., .375 avg., 19 RBIs, 13 runs, 15 hits, 2 triples, 5 home runs; 35 strikeouts, 11 appearances, 2 saves

Hunter Kobialka, So., .361 avg., 10 RBIs, 1 triple MOHAWK

Cooper Vance, Sr., .471 avg., 23 RBIs, 18 runs, 33 hits, 11 doubles, 1 triple; 4-1 pitching record, 62 strikeouts, 2.15 ERA, 39 innings pitched, 9 appearances

Brady Harman, Sr., .379 avg., 14 runs, 22 hits; 27 strikeouts, 9 appearances

Lucas Cummings, Sr., .451 avg., 20 RBIs, 11 runs, 32 hits, 6 doubles, 1 triple; 3-1 pitching record, 10 appearances, 2 saves

Marc Conti, Sr., .431 avg., 11 RBIs, 21 runs, 28 hits, 9 doubles; 24 strikeouts, 8 appearances

J.C. Voss, Sr., .443 avg., 19 RBIs, 10 runs, 31 hits, 2 home runs; 9 appearances, 2 saves

Jay Wrona, So., .446 avg., 21 RBIs, 23 runs, 29 hits, 12 stolen bases

NESHANNOCK

Jake Rynd, Fr., .358 avg., 16 RBIs, 19 hits

Grant Melder, Jr., .373 avg., 13 RBIs, 17 runs, 22 hits, 9 doubles, 1 home run; 6-2 pitching record, 74 strikeouts, 2.37 ERA, 44 1/3 innings pitched, 12 appearances, 2 saves

Andrew Frye, Jr., .500 avg., 23 RBIs, 20 runs, 18 hits, 5 doubles, 5 home runs

Sebastian Coiro, Sr., 8-1 pitching record, 91 strikeouts, 1.83 ERA, 69 innings pitched, 14 appearances, 1 save

NEW CASTLE

Dante Micaletti, Sr., 10 stolen bases; 34 strikeouts, 3.64 ERA, 32 2/3 innings pitched, 7 appearances

SHENANGO

Tino Campoli, Sr., .400 avg., 17 RBIs, 19 runs, 24 hits, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run; 4-1 pitching record, 54 strikeouts, 2.71 ERA, 31 innings pitched, 8 appearances

Tyler Kamerer, Sr., .600 avg., 29 RBIs, 28 runs, 36 hits, 13 doubles, 4 triples, 3 home runs

Zach Herb, Jr., .383 avg., 20 RBIs, 21 runs, 18 hits, 6 doubles, 1 home run; 57 strikeouts, 0.42 ERA, 33 1/3 innings pitched, 14 appearances, 2 saves

Braeden D’Angelo, Jr., .300 avg., 20 RBIs, 14 runs, 18 hits; 6-2 pitching record, 33 strikeouts, 2.75 ERA, 35 2/3 innings pitched, 12 appearances, 1 save

UNION

Tyler Staub, Sr., .527 avg., 12 RBIs, 18 runs, 29 hits, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 18 stolen bases; 7-2 pitching record, 72 strikeouts, 2.12 ERA, 56 innings pitched, 11 appearances

Mark Stanley, Jr., .463 avg., 26 RBIs, 16 runs, 25 hits, 7 doubles, 4 home runs, 9 stolen bases

Nick Vitale, Sr., .457 avg., 11 RBIs, 21 hits, 7 doubles

Rocco Galmarini, So., .361 avg., 14 RBIs, 15 runs, 16 hits, 1 triple, 9 stolen bases; 1 save

Mike Gunn, So., .412 avg., 14 hits, 1 home run, 9 stolen bases

WILMINGTON

Isaac Schleich, Sr., 16 RBIs, 15 runs, 1 home run; 5-1 pitching record, 51 strikeouts, 43 2/3 innings pitched, 11 appearances

Rocky Serafino, So., .333 avg., 18 RBIs, 19 runs, 21 hits, 7 doubles, 2 home runs; 5-1 pitching record, 46 strikeouts, 2.17 ERA, 35 1/3 innings pitched, 12 appearances

Garrett Heller, Jr., .406 avg., 30 RBIs, 19 runs, 28 hits, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs; 5-1 pitching record, 40 strikeouts, 1.71 ERA, 32 2/3 innings pitched, 11 appearances

Ben Miller, So., .379 avg., 11 RBIs, 39 runs, 25 hits, 11 doubles, 1 home run, 15 stolen bases

Dom Serafino, Sr., .450 avg., 15 RBIs, 20 runs, 27 hits, 8 doubles

Tyler Mikulin, So., .400 avg., 19 RBIs, 21 runs, 24 hits, 1 triple, 1 home run; 7 appearances

