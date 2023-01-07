NEW CASTLE
First Ward
Lawrence County Historical Society to Lawrence County Historical Society
Second Ward
Sandra Lee Huffman to Robert G. Huffman Jr. and Cindy L. Huffman
Investmint Properties LLC to Victory Equipment Leasing and Services Inc.
Eggers Family Trust of 1998 to Penn Mason Group
Tory Lee Begley to Walter Johnson
Jason William Gordon to Deborah M. Hatchell
Theodore A. Saad, Tammy L. Saad and Tammy L.. Hall to Michael P. Geramita and Gabriella M. Geramita
John R. Heinrich and Cara M. Grant to Thomas M. Micco
James D. Donston Sr. to Richard Jones and Pamela Jones
Christine Verone to Mindy Miles
Michael Ann Lewis to Dennis Lewis
Third Ward
Rosina Lombardo Est. to James Lombardo
Fourth Ward
Tiffany S. Straley to Terry Jr. Deal and Jenny Deal
John Albano to Julie Kenyon
John Albano to Ernesto Martinez and Laura Martinez
Mims Realty LLC, A Porter Realty LLC and Porter A. Realty LLC
Fifth Ward
Rudy A. Spielvogel Sr., Rose M. Spielvogel and Rose M. Bartoshek to David McConnaughy and Samantha McConnaughy
Stacey Marie Newell to Stacey Marie Newell Trustee and Bowman Family Living Trust
Patsy Romano and Margherita Romano to Hannah C. Booth
Seventh Ward
John Albano to Ernesto Martinez and Laura Martinez
Michelle L. Tarica, Michelle L. Niemi and Eugene A. Tarica
Eighth Ward
Sterling Enterprises LLC and Sterling Enterprise LLC to Eric Stanton
HICKORY TOWNSHIP
James A. Floyd and Barbara J. Kunselman to James A. Floyd
Virginia C. McConnell to Jason R. Dodds
LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Kathy A. Folda, Donald W. Beatty, Nancy L. Beatty, Barbara Ferraro, Michael C. Ferraro Jr., Jodi Rader and Richard E. Rader to Mollie Rader, Tyler Rader and Madison Rader
Rary Ehasalu to Tyler Green
MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Beyond Corp LLC to Lawrence County Of
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
Donna Ponzo to Kathryn Hartman and Andrew Ayers
Charles T. Dean, Jean A. Dean, Ronald E. Niemi and Masha A. Niemi to Michelle L. Tarica and Eugene A. Tarica
Raymond T. Cole and Agnes L. Cole to Jody A. George, Pamela J. Pagley and Michelle L. Micco
Christopher M. Devivo and Elizabeth J. Devivo to John R. Heinrich and Cara M. Grant
Robert L. Ragain and Stephanie C. Ragain to Robert L. Ragain
Edward P. Wish Est to Mark A. Hasson
Brandon D. Miller and Megan Caffro to Michael T. Frye and Bradene M. Frye
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Martin J. Gwin and Diane L. Gwin to Nikki L. Burkett and Michael Burkett
Tara Anne Lambright and Tara Anne Grist to Tara Anne Grist
PERRY TOWNSHIP
William C. Christie and Alison D. Christie to Pennsylvania Commonwealth Drpt Trans
PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP
Dolly J. Rice and Dolly Rice to Todd B. Feevey and Laleana Feevey
PULASKI TOWNSHIP
Geraldine F. McConnell Est and Geraldine F. McConnell Est to Michael A. Collier and Joan L. Collier
SCOTT TOWNSHIP
David E. Flack and Nancy J. Flack to Mark E. Spangler and Denise S. Spangler
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP
Erin J. Booher and Bradley Booher to Barbara Jaworowski
Clyde D. Wilson and Melissa A. Wilson to William Fleo Jr. and Stacey M. Fleo
Katie Hare to Johnathan Scott Hare and Johnathan S. Scott
Michael L. Schreck and Susan M. Schrek to Michael J. Albright and Alexandra Albright
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP
Theresa D. Lombardo and Bertha Metzger to Tyler J. Minser and Jenna Mae Hill
Robert W. Nestorek Jr. and Tracy A. Nestorek to Allegheny Mineral Corp.
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP
David L. Book, Stephanie L. Book and David Book to Matthew J. Book
Dennis Benedict, Nancy A. Pagliaro Benedict, Nancy A. Pagliano Benedict and Anita M. Conti to Phillip King and Barbara King
Kathleen Demauro to Alan S. Smiley
Thomas J. Tony and Marilyn Tony to Paul Taormina and Linda Taromina
UNION TOWNSHIP
Daniel Silverstone and Jesse Silverstone to Kevin Lee Dure
Penn Ohio Road Materials Inc. to Robert Eckert and Cynthia Eckert
Justin Anthony to John T. Payne, Karen Payne and Karen Carter
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Sandra Lee Huffman to Robert G. Huffman Jr. and Cindy L. Huffman
Timothy J. Pratt and Bonnie M. Pratt to Joshua J. Pratt and Jamie L. Pratt
Timothy J. Pratt and Bonnie M. Pratt to Timothy J. Pratt and Bonnie M. Pratt
WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Karie A. Strickler and John A. Strickler to John A. Strickler
Elizabeth Reed Gibson and James Robert Gibson to John Heyl Gibson
Norman J. Barilla and Cindy L. Barilla to Eric A. Persch and Ali Danielle Persch
ENON VALLEY
Tyrone W. Petrich to Bret T. Petrich
ELLWOOD CITY
Second Ward
Chris Santillo and Elizabeth Santillo to David Cherry and Tracy Cherry
Fourth Ward
Vaughn Hudspath to Ann M. Grosse
Fifth Ward
Melissa J. Pigza and Justin A. Pigza to Kevin E. Shaffer, Delana L. Lunsford Shaffer and Delana L. Lunsford Shaffer
NEW BEAVER
James S. Whipkey and Marianne Whipkey to Scott M. Whipkey
