NEW CASTLE

First Ward

Lawrence County Historical Society to Lawrence County Historical Society

Second Ward

Sandra Lee Huffman to Robert G. Huffman Jr. and Cindy L. Huffman

Investmint Properties LLC to Victory Equipment Leasing and Services Inc.

Eggers Family Trust of 1998 to Penn Mason Group

Tory Lee Begley to Walter Johnson

Jason William Gordon to Deborah M. Hatchell

Theodore A. Saad, Tammy L. Saad and Tammy L.. Hall to Michael P. Geramita and Gabriella M. Geramita

John R. Heinrich and Cara M. Grant to Thomas M. Micco

James D. Donston Sr. to Richard Jones and Pamela Jones

Christine Verone to Mindy Miles

Michael Ann Lewis to Dennis Lewis

Third Ward

Rosina Lombardo Est. to James Lombardo

Fourth Ward

Tiffany S. Straley to Terry Jr. Deal and Jenny Deal

John Albano to Julie Kenyon

John Albano to Ernesto Martinez and Laura Martinez

Mims Realty LLC, A Porter Realty LLC and Porter A. Realty LLC

Fifth Ward

Rudy A. Spielvogel Sr., Rose M. Spielvogel and Rose M. Bartoshek to David McConnaughy and Samantha McConnaughy

Stacey Marie Newell to Stacey Marie Newell Trustee and Bowman Family Living Trust

Patsy Romano and Margherita Romano to Hannah C. Booth

Seventh Ward

John Albano to Ernesto Martinez and Laura Martinez

Michelle L. Tarica, Michelle L. Niemi and Eugene A. Tarica

Eighth Ward

Sterling Enterprises LLC and Sterling Enterprise LLC to Eric Stanton

HICKORY TOWNSHIP

James A. Floyd and Barbara J. Kunselman to James A. Floyd

Virginia C. McConnell to Jason R. Dodds

LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Kathy A. Folda, Donald W. Beatty, Nancy L. Beatty, Barbara Ferraro, Michael C. Ferraro Jr., Jodi Rader and Richard E. Rader to Mollie Rader, Tyler Rader and Madison Rader

Rary Ehasalu to Tyler Green

MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Beyond Corp LLC to Lawrence County Of

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP

Donna Ponzo to Kathryn Hartman and Andrew Ayers

Charles T. Dean, Jean A. Dean, Ronald E. Niemi and Masha A. Niemi to Michelle L. Tarica and Eugene A. Tarica

Raymond T. Cole and Agnes L. Cole to Jody A. George, Pamela J. Pagley and Michelle L. Micco

Christopher M. Devivo and Elizabeth J. Devivo to John R. Heinrich and Cara M. Grant

Robert L. Ragain and Stephanie C. Ragain to Robert L. Ragain

Edward P. Wish Est to Mark A. Hasson

Brandon D. Miller and Megan Caffro to Michael T. Frye and Bradene M. Frye

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Martin J. Gwin and Diane L. Gwin to Nikki L. Burkett and Michael Burkett

Tara Anne Lambright and Tara Anne Grist to Tara Anne Grist

PERRY TOWNSHIP

William C. Christie and Alison D. Christie to Pennsylvania Commonwealth Drpt Trans

PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP

Dolly J. Rice and Dolly Rice to Todd B. Feevey and Laleana Feevey

PULASKI TOWNSHIP

Geraldine F. McConnell Est and Geraldine F. McConnell Est to Michael A. Collier and Joan L. Collier

SCOTT TOWNSHIP

David E. Flack and Nancy J. Flack to Mark E. Spangler and Denise S. Spangler

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP

Erin J. Booher and Bradley Booher to Barbara Jaworowski

Clyde D. Wilson and Melissa A. Wilson to William Fleo Jr. and Stacey M. Fleo

Katie Hare to Johnathan Scott Hare and Johnathan S. Scott

Michael L. Schreck and Susan M. Schrek to Michael J. Albright and Alexandra Albright

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP

Theresa D. Lombardo and Bertha Metzger to Tyler J. Minser and Jenna Mae Hill

Robert W. Nestorek Jr. and Tracy A. Nestorek to Allegheny Mineral Corp.

TAYLOR TOWNSHIP

David L. Book, Stephanie L. Book and David Book to Matthew J. Book

Dennis Benedict, Nancy A. Pagliaro Benedict, Nancy A. Pagliano Benedict and Anita M. Conti to Phillip King and Barbara King

Kathleen Demauro to Alan S. Smiley

Thomas J. Tony and Marilyn Tony to Paul Taormina and Linda Taromina

UNION TOWNSHIP

Daniel Silverstone and Jesse Silverstone to Kevin Lee Dure

Penn Ohio Road Materials Inc. to Robert Eckert and Cynthia Eckert

Justin Anthony to John T. Payne, Karen Payne and Karen Carter

WAYNE TOWNSHIP

Sandra Lee Huffman to Robert G. Huffman Jr. and Cindy L. Huffman

Timothy J. Pratt and Bonnie M. Pratt to Joshua J. Pratt and Jamie L. Pratt

Timothy J. Pratt and Bonnie M. Pratt to Timothy J. Pratt and Bonnie M. Pratt

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP

Karie A. Strickler and John A. Strickler to John A. Strickler

Elizabeth Reed Gibson and James Robert Gibson to John Heyl Gibson

Norman J. Barilla and Cindy L. Barilla to Eric A. Persch and Ali Danielle Persch

ENON VALLEY

Tyrone W. Petrich to Bret T. Petrich

ELLWOOD CITY

Second Ward

Chris Santillo and Elizabeth Santillo to David Cherry and Tracy Cherry

Fourth Ward

Vaughn Hudspath to Ann M. Grosse

Fifth Ward

Melissa J. Pigza and Justin A. Pigza to Kevin E. Shaffer, Delana L. Lunsford Shaffer and Delana L. Lunsford Shaffer

NEW BEAVER

James S. Whipkey and Marianne Whipkey to Scott M. Whipkey

