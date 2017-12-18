Featured Stories

DePasquale: Series 'helped raise awareness' of struggles
The year-long “Protecting Our Children” series published by The Daily Item and Community Newspaper Holdings Inc. newspapers in Pennsylvania and Ohio has helped bring awareness to the needs of children and child welfare workers tasked with ensuring their safety, Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said.

TODAY'S EDITORIAL: Work will continue to protect our children

Over the next two days, The Daily Item — working together with sister CNHI newspapers across Pennsylvania and Ohio will conclude our important year-long package reviewing how Pennsylvania, it’s lawmakers, social servants and educators protect the state’s most vulnerable: our children.

Deluge of abuse reports continued in 2016
News

  • By John Finnerty
    CNHI State Reporter

HARRISBURG – Child abuse claimed at least 46 lives in Pennsylvania last year, a five-year high, according to data released Tuesday by the Department of Human Services.

