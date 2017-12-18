Corrections
Protecting Our Children
Editor's note: This story has updated starting salary information for caseworkers in Snyder County. Caseworkers' starting salary in Snyder County is $32,281.
HARRISBURG – As schools grapple with the challenge of ensuring that their students are as safe as possible, the push to clarify whether schools can allow educators to carry firearms will likely carry over into 2018.
The year-long “Protecting Our Children” series published by The Daily Item and Community Newspaper Holdings Inc. newspapers in Pennsylvania and Ohio has helped bring awareness to the needs of children and child welfare workers tasked with ensuring their safety, Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said.
Increased awareness of child abuse and expansion of the mandated child abuse reporting law in Pennsylvania has improved the lives of at-risk kids, but more needs to be done to protect the commonwealth's most vulnerable citizens, experts say.
Thursday marks the five-year anniversary of the day 26 people — including 20 kindergartners and first-graders — were killed inside Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
Over the next two days, The Daily Item — working together with sister CNHI newspapers across Pennsylvania and Ohio will conclude our important year-long package reviewing how Pennsylvania, it’s lawmakers, social servants and educators protect the state’s most vulnerable: our children.
Many people reminisce fondly about their school days, remembering friends, special teachers, yearbook signings, football games and proms.
Every school district fights bullying differently.
The New Castle News and its sister CNHI newspapers across Pennsylvania this weekend launch Part III of their year-long "Protecting Our Children" project. This time, the focus is on bullying. The series continues Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
HARRISBURG -- Penn State is preparing to open a new $11 million Center for Healthy Children this summer with a mission to research how to best treat and prevent child abuse.
Crystal Bable appreciates help where she finds it.
New Castle school children who rely on school lunches from September through May needn't go hungry over summer vacation.
Here are the sites around Lawrence County where kids can receive free meals this summer.
HARRISBURG -- During the school year, about half of Pennsylvania’s public school students get free lunch, state Department of Education data show.
When you’re a teen and too young to be eligible for a job in the general economy during the summer, there’s another alternative.
PROTECTING OUR CHILDREN: In Pennsylvania, parents – not the law – determine if a child is old enough to babysit
Pennsylvania, like most states, has no laws designating when children are old enough to be left home alone or in charge of younger children, said Oriana Poruban, resource and referral coordinator at Cambria County Child Development Corp. in Ebensburg.
During most of the summer, Salvation Army Capt. Kiley Williams and her husband, Capt. Chris Williams, don't have to worry about getting child care for their three daughters.
Summer used to be a time when kids headed outdoors and stayed outside all day playing tag, hopscotch, roller skating and just hanging out.
For Middleburg mother Amy Gresh, the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA has been an essential part of helping raise her two children.
The scarcity of affordable and accessible programs to occupy older children when school is not in session is a difficult challenge for many working parents, says Michael Piecuch, Snyder County’s district attorney and chairman of the county’s Coalition for Kids.
By Marcia Moore and Justin Strawser
When William “Will” Abraham graduated from high school and took a summer job last year with Lawrence County’s bridge crew, it changed his outlook for his career.
HARRISBURG – Child abuse claimed at least 46 lives in Pennsylvania last year, a five-year high, according to data released Tuesday by the Department of Human Services.
Those working at the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County are well aware of the “cycle of violence” that creates child abuse and domestic abuse.
From the moment child abuse is reported in Lawrence County, a chain of professionals stands poised to address it.
The death of a 12-year-old Struthers, Ohio, girl was one of the more shocking child murders ever seen within the borders of Lawrence County.
Pictures of whirligigs that children colored with markers or crayons are posted in the hallways of the Children's Advocacy Center of Lawrence County.
For some children, the boogey-man isn't a fictitious ghost or a figment of an active imagination.
Victims advocates discuss what services they can provide.
Officials talk about the difficulty in prosecuting child abuse cases.
Neonatologist Dr. John Chan of the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
HERMITAGE — Unlike many entrepreneurs, Brad Maniscalco began his business in reverse, beginning with the marketing before he even had something to sell.
(RNN) – How do Americans sound to the rest of the world?
